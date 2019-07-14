Photo Flash: First Look at BAKERSFIELD MIST at Beverly Hills Playhouse

Visible Ink and the Beverly Hills Playhouse have announced a new production of Stephen Sachs's critically-acclaimed comedy/drama Bakersfield Mist, set for a limited nine-performance run at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Under the direction of Amir Korangy, the cast will feature Diane Cary and John Mawson. Opening is set for Friday, July 12, at 8pm. The regular running schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 4pm through July 28.

Maude, a 50-something unemployed bartender living in a trailer park has bought a painting for a few bucks at a thrift store. Despite almost trashing it, she's now convinced it's a lost masterpiece by Jackson Pollock worth millions of dollars. But when world-class art expert Lionel Percy flies from New York to Bakersfield, CA to authenticate the painting, he has no idea what he is about to discover. Inspired by true events, this hilarious and thought-provoking play asks vital questions about what makes art and people truly authentic.

Set design is by Mia Christou and lighting design is by Derrick McDaniel.

The Beverly Hills Playhouse is both a 90-year-old working theatre and one of LA's most prestigious acting schools. For over 40 years, the BHP has offered intensive scene study classes for actors, directors, and writers. Diane Cary, John Mawson, and Mia Christou are all longtime members of BHP. http://www.bhplayhouse.com

All seats are $20 for general admission and tickets may be purchased online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4278478 or by phone at (800) 838-3006. The Beverly Hills Playhouse is located at 254 S. Robertson Avenue in Beverly Hills, 90211.

Photo Credit: Mia Christou





