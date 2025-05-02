 tracking pixel
Performer Schedule Set for WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at Fountain Theatre

Performances will run from May 12 to June 22.

By: May. 02, 2025
Every night is opening night for The Fountain Theatreâ€™s production of White Rabbit Red Rabbit, with 25 performers â€” actors, writers, teachers, artistic directors, community and faith leaders â€”set to appear in the global sensation by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

In this theater experience like no other, a different performer will step onto the stage at every performance and be handed a script theyâ€™ve never seen before. No rehearsal, no director. Wild and utterly original, White Rabbit Red Rabbit explores the restrictions, censorship and denial of individual choice faced under a harsh regime.

Itâ€™s emotionally vulnerable at times, hilarious at others, and always pushing the boundaries of what it means to be present: spontaneous, playful, interactive and unpredictable. Join the Fountain team for a piece of baklava and a conversation in the upstairs cafÃ© after every performance.

Performer Lineup


â€¢ Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m.: Sandra Tsing Loh (NPRâ€™s The Loh Life)
â€¢ Monday, May 12 at 8 p.m.: Dr. James Mellon (founding spiritual director of Global Truth Center)
â€¢ Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m.: Paul Raci (Academy Award nominee for Sound of Metal)
â€¢ Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m.: Jonathan Slavin (Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken, Better Off Ted)
â€¢ Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m.: Kurt Fuller (Evil)
â€¢ Monday, May 19 at 8 p.m.: Guillermo Cienfuegos (artistic director, Rogue Machine)
â€¢ Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m.: Candy Clark (American Graffiti)
â€¢ Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m.: Patrick Keleher (Drama Desk nominee, Fountainâ€™s Fatherland in NYC)
â€¢ Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m.: Ellen Geer (artistic director, Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum),
â€¢ Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m.: Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue)
â€¢ Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m.: Maddox K. Pennington (nonbinary writer, professor, stand-up comic)
â€¢ Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m.: Jeanne Sakata (actor and playwright)
â€¢ Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m.: Ben Palacios (Running Point, Palm Royale, Tyler Perryâ€™s SISTAS)
â€¢ Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m.: Pam Trotter (Abbott Elementary)
â€¢ Friday. June 6 at 8 p.m.: Bernard K. Addison (Fountain Theatre, Antaeus, A Noise Within)
â€¢ Saturday, June 7 at 8 p.m.: Joshua Malina (The West Wing)
â€¢ Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m.: Rabbi Anne Brener (psychotherapist, author, public speaker)
â€¢ Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m.: Brian Kite (Dean, UCLAâ€™s School of Theater Film and Television)
â€¢ Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m.: Behzad Dabu (How to Get Away With Murder),
â€¢ Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m.: Simone Missick (Luke Cage)
â€¢ Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m.: Bill Brochtup (NYPD Blue)
â€¢ Monday, June 16 at 8 p.m.: Ava Lalezarzadeh (The Morning Show, Before on Apple TV+, Wild Life on HBOMax)
â€¢ Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m.: Chris Renfro (Queer as Folk, Broadwayâ€™s Oh, Mary)
â€¢ Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m.: Harry Groener (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek, Tony-nominated Broadway actor)
â€¢ Sunday, June 22 at 8 p.m.: Sufe Bradhaw (Veep)
