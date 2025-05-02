Performer Schedule Set for WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at Fountain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Every night is opening night for The Fountain Theatreâ€™s production of White Rabbit Red Rabbit, with 25 performers â€” actors, writers, teachers, artistic directors, community and faith leaders â€”set to appear in the global sensation by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

In this theater experience like no other, a different performer will step onto the stage at every performance and be handed a script theyâ€™ve never seen before. No rehearsal, no director. Wild and utterly original, White Rabbit Red Rabbit explores the restrictions, censorship and denial of individual choice faced under a harsh regime.

Itâ€™s emotionally vulnerable at times, hilarious at others, and always pushing the boundaries of what it means to be present: spontaneous, playful, interactive and unpredictable. Join the Fountain team for a piece of baklava and a conversation in the upstairs cafÃ© after every performance.

Performer Lineup



â€¢ Sunday, May 11 at 7 p.m.: Sandra Tsing Loh (NPRâ€™s The Loh Life)

â€¢ Monday, May 12 at 8 p.m.: Dr. James Mellon (founding spiritual director of Global Truth Center)

â€¢ Friday, May 16 at 8 p.m.: Paul Raci (Academy Award nominee for Sound of Metal)

â€¢ Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m.: Jonathan Slavin (Santa Clarita Diet, Dr. Ken, Better Off Ted)

â€¢ Sunday, May 18 at 2 p.m.: Kurt Fuller (Evil)

â€¢ Monday, May 19 at 8 p.m.: Guillermo Cienfuegos (artistic director, Rogue Machine)

â€¢ Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m.: Candy Clark (American Graffiti)

â€¢ Saturday, May 24 at 8 p.m.: Patrick Keleher (Drama Desk nominee, Fountainâ€™s Fatherland in NYC)

â€¢ Sunday, May 25 at 2 p.m.: Ellen Geer (artistic director, Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum),

â€¢ Monday, May 26 at 8 p.m.: Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue)

â€¢ Friday, May 30 at 8 p.m.: Maddox K. Pennington (nonbinary writer, professor, stand-up comic)

â€¢ Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m.: Jeanne Sakata (actor and playwright)

â€¢ Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m.: Ben Palacios (Running Point, Palm Royale, Tyler Perryâ€™s SISTAS)

â€¢ Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m.: Pam Trotter (Abbott Elementary)

â€¢ Friday. June 6 at 8 p.m.: Bernard K. Addison (Fountain Theatre, Antaeus, A Noise Within)

â€¢ Saturday, June 7 at 8 p.m.: Joshua Malina (The West Wing)

â€¢ Sunday, June 8 at 2 p.m.: Rabbi Anne Brener (psychotherapist, author, public speaker)

â€¢ Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m.: Brian Kite (Dean, UCLAâ€™s School of Theater Film and Television)

â€¢ Friday, June 13 at 8 p.m.: Behzad Dabu (How to Get Away With Murder),

â€¢ Saturday, June 14 at 8 p.m.: Simone Missick (Luke Cage)

â€¢ Sunday, June 15 at 8 p.m.: Bill Brochtup (NYPD Blue)

â€¢ Monday, June 16 at 8 p.m.: Ava Lalezarzadeh (The Morning Show, Before on Apple TV+, Wild Life on HBOMax)

â€¢ Friday, June 20 at 8 p.m.: Chris Renfro (Queer as Folk, Broadwayâ€™s Oh, Mary)

â€¢ Saturday, June 21 at 8 p.m.: Harry Groener (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Star Trek, Tony-nominated Broadway actor)

â€¢ Sunday, June 22 at 8 p.m.: Sufe Bradhaw (Veep)

Â

Comments