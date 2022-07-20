Performances Of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al Cancelled This Weekend at CASA 0101 Due to COVID-19

Emmanuel Deleage, Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater and a Producer of LA's latest critically acclaimed hit World Premiere Musical, ARENA: A House MUSIC-al, announced today a change in the remaining performance schedule for the show.



Emmanuel Deleage said, "On behalf of all of the producers of the show we are going to have to cancel performances coming up for this weekend of ARENA: A House MUSIC-al scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 22, 23, and 24, 2022 due to COVID. We are all hopeful, health permitting, that we will be able to present the final weekend of performances of the show on Friday and Saturday, July 29 and 30, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m."



The new musical was conceived and written by Abel Alvarado, and is directed by Rigo Tejeda. The show is produced by CASA 0101 Theater, TNH Productions, El Centro Del Pueblo and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo.



To purchase tickets for remaining performances of the show please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org



ARENA: A House MUSIC-al is based on the house music of the 1990's at the legendary ARENA Nightclub in Hollywood, CA. A coming of age story which follows Lucio Torrez, a young music minister at his father's Apostolic church, who is looking to live his truth, find his voice and a place where he can be free. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older.



Under the direction of Rigo Tejeda the cast of 25 actors for the final weekend of performances of the show will be led by actor, Preston Gonzalez Valle as Lucio Torrez. Other Cast Members include: Caleb Green as Jerry Rodriguez, Father of the House of Mirage; Matthew Noah as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (July 29 and 31, 2022); Luis Ceja as Ms. Martin Mendez, House of Mirage and Arena Hostess (July 30, 2022), Krystal Gem as Donna Sanchez/Fly Girl 1/Ensemble; Casey Alcoser as Erik Stellar, Founder and Program Manager of the Gay Conversion Group, E.X.I.T.; Giovanni Navarro as Michael, an E.X.I.T. Member/News Reporter/Bartender; Milton David as Pastor Adan Torrrez, Lucio's father;

Amy Melendez of Orfa Torrez, Pastor Torrez's wife and Lucio's Mother; Chrissi Erickson as Angelica Torrez, Lucio's sister/Ensemble; Alejandro Lechuga as Gilbert, a Non-Binary Male and Deacon's Son; Christopher Baker as Octavio Tasquez/Kyle/Sex Clubber; Daniela Hernandez as Bambi; Angelica Ornelas as Ensemble; Jenna Small as DJ Irene, Arena's Resident DJ/Anna; Giancarlo Garritano as Johnny Lozano, Jerry Rodriguez's boyfriend; Jocelyn Sanchez as Nancy/House of Mirage Dancer; Bella Bilandzija as Ensemble; Sonny Felis as Nick Lopez, a House of Mirage Member; Obinne Onyeador as Suzen Rivera, Best Friend and Fairy Queen; Michael "Berck" Berckart as Gene La Pietra, Founder and Owner of Arena and Circus Disco; David Reza as Marcos Reyes, Bouncer at Arena/Emilio "Ed" Lemes, Rowdy Boy, Go-Go Dancer; Victor Becerra as Joaquin and Gilbert Understudy; Alexander Huntley as Ensemble and Alex Honorato (Lucio Torrez Understudy).



This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov



Other Production Sponsors include: Eastside Arts Initiative, California Arts Council, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, FLUX, Kaiser Permanente, Department of Cultural Affairs City of Los Angeles, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, El Centro Del Pueblo and Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, 1st District.



Tickets during are $35 per person for General Admission; $30 per person for Students and Seniors; and $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents with ID and $75 for VIP tickets. ARENA: A House MUSIC-al includes adult themes and nudity. The show is recommended for ages 17 and older. The show is in two acts, with 32 musical numbers, and has an approximate running time of 150 minutes, which doesn't include intermission. Advance reservations are highly encouraged.