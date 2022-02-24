Pepperdine Opera Program Presents LE NOZZE DI FIGARO

Members of the Flora L. Thornton Opera Program will perform Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro in Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University on Thursday, February 24 and Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Colclough directs the cast, which features student performers Payton Ballinger, Avery Beavers, Kaitlyn Chui, Clara Darlington, Molly Day, Sarai Flores, Jack Gerding, Jessica Gleason, Sakeenah Godfrey, Gannon Hays, Alison Kiasaleh, Alexander Kolm, Joshua Nash, Luke Oldroyd, Anahi Casas Perez, John Silva, Madison Sprague, Sean Tenbrook, Madison Tinsley, Jace Vendelin, Brittany Weinstock, and Spencer Williams, as well as his brother, Craig Colclough, in the role of Bartolo.

Le Nozze di Figaro has stood the test of time thanks to its gorgeous melodies and vibrant, three-dimensional characters. Da Ponte's adaptation of the Beaumarchais play breaks with the conventions of its time and portrays servants outwitting the entitled nobility through a series of plots and counterplots. Mozart masterfully brings the characters' inner thoughts and feelings to life while spinning out seamless melodies. At times hilarious, at times poignant, Le Nozze di Figaro is a must-see for new and returning opera fans.

"Directing Le Nozze di Figaro has been on my bucket list since I started directing. It's rare for an all-undergraduate opera program to have the right combination of talent to pull off Le Nozze di Figaro, and we have an excellent group of young singers. It has also been a joy to have my brother, Craig Colclough, following recent debuts in the titular role in Verdi's Macbeth at both the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Metropolitan Opera, join us to sing Bartolo and coach our students. I know our students are learning a lot from him both on and off stage." said Colclough.

Presented in Italian with English supertitles.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults, $16 for Pepperdine faculty and staff, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page.