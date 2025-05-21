Peacock's THE TRAITORS to Bring Club Cumming to Los Angeles for the First Time

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock is bringing The Traitors to WeHo Pride in Los Angeles for a weekend-long celebration that champions LGBTQ+ visibility, embraces the show’s diverse fandom, and turns up the drama in true Traitors fashion.

On Saturday, May 31, The Traitors host Alan Cumming’s beloved New York hotspot Club Cumming will arrive in Los Angeles for a one-day-only pop up from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. West Hollywood venue The Abbey will be transformed with The Traitors-inspired photo opps, themed cocktails and celebratory programming including a drag brunch, along with special appearances by the cast of the Emmy Award-winning reality series, and more surprises.

This marks the first-ever Los Angeles pop-up from New York City-based Club Cumming, a favorite among The Traitors cast. Adding to the celebration, a contingent representing The Traitors will join the WeHo Pride parade on Sunday, June 1 at 12:00 pm with bagpipers and cloaked figures, marching in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and championing the spirit of inclusion the show embraces.

Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Photo Credit: Griffin Nagel/Peacock

