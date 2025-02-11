Patti Smith and Her Band Will Perform HORSES at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LA Phil announced the first details of the Walt Disney Concert Hall 2025/26 season: Patti Smith and her band on the 50th Anniversary perform Horses on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 8PM. The poet laureate of punk rock returns to the concert hall for a once-in-a-lifetime performance of what Rolling Stone rated as one of the 50 greatest albums of all time.

In the fall of 1975, Patti Smith gathered her band in Electric Lady Studios in New York City to record her debut album, Horses. Released on November 10th by Arista Records, it has come to be regarded as a seminal and landmark recording that continues to have resonance and relevance for succeeding generations of musicians and artists.

The album has achieved many notable recognitions over the years; notably The Charles Cros Award and is included in the Library of Congress in the National Recording Registry. It has been followed by another nine albums, the National Book Award winner Just Kids, world tours and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Now, fifty years later, Smith will honor the longevity and lasting influence of the album with a series of special shows performing Horses in its entirety. She will be accompanied by two members of the original group, Lenny Kaye and Jay Dee Daugherty, along with keyboardist/bassist Tony Shanahan, a part of her Band for thirty years. Jackson Smith also joins on guitar. Special Horses concerts have been set for eight cities in Europe: Dublin, Madrid. Bergamo, London, Brussels, Oslo and Paris. Nine cities in the U.S.: Seattle, Oakland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston, Washington D.C. and Philadelphia.

