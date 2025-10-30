Pasadena Playhouse to Present JINGLE & MINGLE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

Pasadena Playhouse will present a holiday celebration for the community, Jingle & Mingle on Saturday, December 13, 2025. The event will be a festive, campus-wide community celebration transforming every corner of the theater into a joyful holiday experience.



The artistic centerpiece of the day will be two ticketed performances given on the Playhouse Mainstage (a 1:00 PM Matinee and a 5:00 PM Evening Performance) featuring the Pasadena community—blending music, storytelling, and guest appearances as well as performances from the Playhouse’s robust education programs. As Feldman recently relayed to the Los Angeles Times, “When we were making the bold choice of purchasing back this building, it wasn’t just about restoring an old theater.” Jingle & Mingle is a celebration of community and a moment to come together in support of the arts.



Attendees can purchase $15 tickets for either of the Holiday Concerts (1:00 PM or 5:00 PM) and/or RSVP for the FREE campus-wide Holiday Open House from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, which will feature tours, holiday crafts, family photo ops, and more. Jingle & Mingle will culminate in a grand-finale tree-lighting and snow moment in the historic Courtyard following the 5:00 PM performance..

