Pasadena Playhouse Moves Mike Lew's TEENAGE DICK to Digital Streaming

Pasadena Playhouse has moved Mike Lew's Teenage Dick to digital streaming.

Read a message from Danny Feldman, Producing Artistic Director at Pasadena Playhouse below:

In assessing our upcoming co-production of Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, originally planned to be performed February 1-27, 2022, we have proactively made the decision to move it to digital streaming, which will be made available exclusively at pasadenaplayhouse.org this February. Streaming dates and details are to be announced.

We are proud to have joined Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Huntington Theatre Company to create this extraordinary and powerful production and are fortunate to have professionally recorded the show a few weeks ago during the in-person run in Boston.

By streaming the production, we are still honoring our commitments to pay the artists and crew who have worked so hard to make this show happen during these challenging times. We are also thrilled to be able to bring this show to audiences beyond Pasadena, making Teenage Dick more accessible to more people.

We currently plan to return to in-person performances with our much-anticipated run of Ann (March 22 to April 24) written by and starring Holland Taylor and will continue to assess the COVID-19 landscape in our community until then. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks for this production, freestyle love supreme July 12 to August 7, and one more production to be announced.

When we moved forward with our 2021 - 2022 Season, we all understood that while getting back to the stage was vitally important for our artists, crew, staff, and audiences, we would need to be flexible in response to the ebb and flow of COVID-19 cases in our community.

Our approach has been to take each show individually and assess the environment in the weeks prior to opening to see if we could safely proceed. We were fortunate that during the run of Head Over Heels, our first Mainstage production in 20+ months, we did not have a single case of COVID-19 in our company.

Pasadena Playhouse Members and those who have already purchased tickets will be contacted in the coming weeks with information regarding access to the streaming production. Additionally, we will have more information about purchasing tickets to stream this incredible show in the coming weeks. Up-to-date information is available on pasadenaplayhouse.org.