Pasadena Playhouse Cancels ANNIE GET YOUR GUN; ANN Postponed

Pasadena Playhouse has announced that it is postponing its upcoming production of Ann, originally scheduled for May 27-June 28 (new dates to be determined), and has cancelled Annie Get Your Gun, originally scheduled July 28-August 21.



As the State Theater of California, the health and safety of patrons, staff and artists continues to be the top priority of Pasadena Playhouse.



The COVID-19 crisis is something we have never experienced in our lifetime, and its impact on the theater community has been significant. Pasadena Playhouse knows the importance of darkening its stage to do its part in flattening the curve and keeping the community safe.



The motto "the show must go on" has never been more poignant, and Pasadena Playhouse is committed to raising their curtain again when it is safe to do so. Members and ticket holders have all been contacted about this change.





