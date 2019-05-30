Pasadena Playhouse Announces Celebrity Game Night, June 10
Pasadena Playhouse, State Theatre of California,announces Playhouse Celebrity Game Night: Speed Charades, ahilarious competition where celebrity teams go head-to-head and battle it out in a fierce and fun game of speed charades benefiting the programs of The Pasadena Playhouse. Players for the Monday, June 10 fundraiser will include John C. Reilly, Jane Kaczmarek, Alfred Molina, Simon Helberg, Matthew Lillard, Melora Hardin, Jason George, Cynthia Rowley, and more.
The event, at Pasadena Playhouse, begins at 6:00pm with a Red Carpet Arrival and Backstage Party, followed by Speed Charades at 7:30, and an After Party to follow.
For an up to date list of celebrity guests visit pasadenaplayhouse.org/gamenight . Please note that celebrity players are based oncontinuing availability, cast subject to change.
Tickets to the event include a variety of benefits including an after party with attendees and start at $250. Proceeds benefit all Pasadena Playhouse programs including our education and outreach initiatives. To book tickets or make a contribution, visit pasadenaplayhouse.org, or contact Becky Birdsong at 626-204-7383 or gamenight@pasadenaplayhouse.org.
Pasadena Playhouse is a place where people have gathered for 100 years to experience bold and important theater. It is one of the most prolific theaters in American history with a legacy of profound theatrical impact and courageous new work. In 1937, the Playhouse was officially recognized as the State Theater of California for its contribution and commitment to the dramatic arts. Today it continues that tradition of excellence under the helm of producing artistic director Danny Feldman. Dedicated to enriching lives through theater, community programs and learning initiatives, Pasadena Playhouse is a living force in the community.
For more information, please visit www.pasadenaplayhouse.org/.