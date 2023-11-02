Pandion Music Foundation to Present Free Fall Programs And Wellness Initiatives

Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2022 dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community has announced a new slate of programs for artists and the launch of a new wellness initiative, Pandion Unplugged. All PMF programs are offered weekly and are free. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater.



PMF founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK), were inspired by the idea of helping other creators gain access to the resources that can help build their careers. Their collective vision has been driving the PMF mission ever since. Trujillo Vest, Stobbe, and Woolf jointly commented, “Pandion started as an idea to help broaden access to information and industry professionals for music people. After more than a year of successful programming, we felt the next step should be to connect the creative mind with the body and spirit, so Pandion Unplugged was born.”

To register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops and Pandion Unplugged programs visit: pandionmusicfoundation.org/upcoming-events/. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replaysof PMF's programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter.

PMF Weekly Programs *Program Replays available at PMF.org*

11/08/2023 11 a.m. PT The medicine of music w/international, Indigenous touring artist and

educator, Wade Fernandez

11/29/2023 11 a.m. PT Discussion about inclusion and representation in sync w/esteemed

music supervisor, Tiffany Anders surrounding her work on Reservation Dogs

Panndion Unplugged *Wellness Replays available on Facebook and Instagram*

11/7/2023 9 a.m. PT Guiding The Way to Self Love at Every Age and Every Stage of Life

w/Denise Sherwin

11/14/2023 9 a.m. PT Discipline and Letting Go w/Glenn Lavender

11/14/2023 9 a.m. PT How to Regulate for the Holidays w/Gillian Sabbagh

Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes:

Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board Secretary; Candice

Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; PMF Board Treasurer; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen SVP, Music, This Machine Filmworks. Vest is CEO/Programs Director, and PMF Board Chair.

About Pandion Music Foundation:

All of Pandion's services are 100% donor funded. That makes PMF different from the majority of other organizations existing in the music and entertainment space. Our work will not rely on music creators' personal funds that should go toward creating, collaborating, and producing their art. That means

fewer financial barriers, and more music. For more information, visit pandionmusicfoundation.org. and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, and join the Pandion Music Foundation Creators Circle Facebook group.