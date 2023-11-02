Pandion Music Foundation to Present Free Fall Programs And Wellness Initiatives

Join Pandion Unplugged for weekly wellness guidance and enjoy free online workshops and connections to music industry experts.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

Pandion Music Foundation to Present Free Fall Programs And Wellness Initiatives

Pandion Music Foundation (PMF) a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2022 dedicated to fostering growth in the music creator community has announced a new slate of programs for artists and the launch of a new wellness initiative, Pandion Unplugged. All PMF programs are offered weekly and are free. PMF recognizes that many independent and emerging artists do not have the access to the resources or networks that are required to build their careers. PMF was created to provide those tools and nurture the music creator community across all lines of diversity and inclusion. PMF partners include Earthstar Creation Center, 2indie.com, and Sweetwater.


PMF founders Rebecca Trujillo Vest (Los Angeles, USA), Jordan Stobbe (Melbourne, AUS), and Carls Woolf (London, UK), were inspired by the idea of helping other creators gain access to the resources that can help build their careers. Their collective vision has been driving the PMF mission ever since. Trujillo Vest, Stobbe, and Woolf jointly commented, “Pandion started as an idea to help broaden access to information and industry professionals for music people. After more than a year of successful programming, we felt the next step should be to connect the creative mind with the body and spirit, so Pandion Unplugged was born.”

 

To register for upcoming PMF weekly workshops and Pandion Unplugged programs visit: pandionmusicfoundation.org/upcoming-events/. Participants can opt out at any time. Benefits also include access to replaysof PMF's programs and an informative, industry-based newsletter.

PMF Weekly Programs              *Program Replays available at PMF.org*

11/08/2023      11 a.m. PT        The medicine of music w/international, Indigenous touring artist and 

educator, Wade Fernandez 

 

 

11/29/2023         11 a.m. PT        Discussion about inclusion and representation in sync w/esteemed

music supervisor, Tiffany Anders surrounding her work on Reservation Dogs 

 

11/08/2023      11 a.m. PT        The medicine of music w/international, Indigenous touring artist and 

educator, Wade Fernandez 

 

11/29/2023         11 a.m. PT        Discussion about inclusion and representation in sync w/esteemed

music supervisor, Tiffany Anders surrounding her work on Reservation Dogs 

 

Panndion Unplugged                *Wellness Replays available on Facebook and Instagram*

11/7/2023        9 a.m. PT          Guiding The Way to Self Love at Every Age and Every Stage of Life

w/Denise Sherwin

11/14/2023      9 a.m. PT          Discipline and Letting Go w/Glenn Lavender 

11/14/2023      9 a.m. PT          How to Regulate for the Holidays w/Gillian Sabbagh

                                    

Pandion benefits from a dynamic, women-led Board of Directors that includes:

Martha Champlin, Elementary School Director, New Roads School; PMF Board Secretary; Candice 

Rosales, Director Development, New Roads School; PMF Board Treasurer; Abby Wills, co-founder of Shanti Generation and mindfulness educator; and Margaret Yen SVP, Music, This Machine Filmworks. Vest is CEO/Programs Director, and PMF Board Chair.

About Pandion Music Foundation:

All of Pandion's services are 100% donor funded. That makes PMF different from the majority of other organizations existing in the music and entertainment space. Our work will not rely on music creators' personal funds that should go toward creating, collaborating, and producing their art. That means 

fewer financial barriers, and more music. For more information, visit pandionmusicfoundation.org. and follow us on FacebookInstagram, and LinkedIn, and join the Pandion Music Foundation Creators Circle Facebook group.



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Soka Performing Arts Center to Present Amer Photo
The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Soka Performing Arts Center to Present American Railroad With Rhiannon Giddens and Silkroad Ensemble

The Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Soka Performing Arts Center will present American Railroad with Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Rhiannon Giddens and the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble.

2
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present AN EVENING WITH RAINN WILSON at the Ventura Center for Photo
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present AN EVENING WITH RAINN WILSON at the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living in Ventura

Rubicon Theatre Company will present 'An Evening with Rainn Wilson' at the Ventura Center for Spiritual Living in Ventura. This event is the first in a new series at Rubicon.

3
BOB BARTHS ONE NIGHT STAND Returns with Tim Robbins, Brent Hinkley, Billie Marten, And Mor Photo
BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND Returns with Tim Robbins, Brent Hinkley, Billie Marten, And More, November 2

Get ready for an exciting night of entertainment as 'Bob Barth's One Night Stand' presents a captivating lineup of special guests and engaging discussions.

4
The Soraya Presents the Los Angeles Premiere of DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC Photo
The Soraya Presents the Los Angeles Premiere of DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC

The Walt Disney Animation Studio turns 100 this year, and to celebrate, The Soraya presents the Los Angeles debut of the creative powerhouse's official centenary spectacle! The evening includes film and music excerpts from dozens of beloved Disney films on the big screen.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Tabletop The Musical in Los Angeles Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)PHOTOS
Electra by Sophocles in Los Angeles Electra by Sophocles
The Box Riverside (10/27-11/05)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
Visions: Tetzlaff + Brahms in Los Angeles Visions: Tetzlaff + Brahms
Alex Theatre (12/09-12/10)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
So Many Stars in Los Angeles So Many Stars
Theatre West (12/02-12/10)
Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in Los Angeles Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You