Pageant of the Masters Holds Second Open Casting Call for 2025 Production

The Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach is holding a second Open Casting Call for Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 7pm to 9pm at the Forum Theater on the Festival of Arts grounds. The team behind the world's most famous presentation of living pictures is seeking men, women, and children of all ages and sizes to join the cast of this summer’s Pageant of the Masters, Gold Coast: Treasures of California.

Building on January’s successful Casting Call, the Pageant is excited to welcome more volunteers. While all are encouraged to apply, the Casting Department is particularly seeking young adults under 5 feet tall and tall males (over 6 feet tall) for sculptural roles. No theater experience is required, just a willingness to stand still, have fun, and be part of something extraordinary!

"The energy at our January event was incredible, and we’re thrilled to welcome even more volunteers in March," said Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. "This is a rare opportunity to step into the world of living pictures and experience the magic of the Pageant firsthand. It’s also a chance for local residents, especially those in South Orange County, to get a behind-the-scenes look at our backstage process and even watch a private rehearsal for the upcoming summer show."

This Casting Call will coincide with a Pageant rehearsal, offering casting hopefuls an exclusive glimpse into this year's production and the process of making a living picture. Since rehearsals are typically closed to the public, signing up on March 13 will provide prospective volunteers the rare opportunity to witness the Pageant’s artistry up close.



At the event, volunteers will be measured and photographed as part of the casting process. No theater experience is required—just the ability to stand still and a willingness to participate. Light refreshments will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Pageant's creative team, including Director Diane Challis Davy. Volunteers are also needed for wardrobe, makeup, headdress, and backstage support roles such as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers.

For those who are interested in volunteering, but are unable to attend on March 13, private appointments may be set up by calling the Casting Department at (949) 494-3663 or casting@foapom.com. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

