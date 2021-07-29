Pacific Symphony Announces 2021-22 Café Ludwig Series

Pacific Symphony's 2021-22 Café Ludwig season is here, featuring three unique chamber music performances: "From Past to Present," "Schubert's 'Trout' Quintet" and "Debussy and Ravel." Hosted by longtime artistic partner and curator of the series Orli Shaham, the Café Ludwig series presents Pacific Symphony's principal musicians in an intimate chamber music setting in the Samueli Theater for relaxing matinee concerts of delightful music-making. Shaham thoughtfully assembles the concerts' repertoire with strong thematic structures, explaining to the audience how each piece relates to the next, and the historical and artistic context from which these pieces arose. Composers from all over the world are featured, from Debussy to Ives, and Dohnányi to Montgomery. There's even a world premiere by one of Israel's most promising young composers, Avner Dorman, to look forward to!

All concerts take place on Sundays at 3 p.m. at Samueli Theater. Doors open at 2 p.m. While there is no pre-concert talk, Orli Shaham will introduce the music from the stage, while the audience enjoys coffee, tea and pastries. Season ticket packages are on sale now; single tickets start at $72, and will be available starting Sunday, August 29, 2021. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or go to www.PacificSymphony.org.

COVID-19 safety protocols continue to evolve at a rapid pace and audience safety is our priority. In partnership with Segerstrom Center for the Arts, we will be using current CDC recommendations from the State of California to create our reopening policies and procedures. For the most up-to-date safety information, please go to PacificSymphony.org/Safety.

2021-22 CAFÉ LUDWIG SERIES

FROM PAST TO PRESENT

Sunday • Oct. 24, 2021 • 3 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Orli Shaham, piano and host

Dennis Kim, violin

Warren Hagerty, cello

Additional musicians to be announced

Enjoy a return to the intimate Samueli Theater with chamber music from recognizable composers and some of today's brilliant minds. Barber and Brahms treat you to heart wrenching melodies of the Romantic era, Ives brings a modernism ahead of his time and the music of Tanaka, Montgomery and Cuong showcase the best contemporary music of the present.

Ives: Largo for Clarinet, Violin and Piano

Karen Tanaka: "Water Dance" for Piano

Barber: Adagio from String Quartet

Jessie Montgomery: "Strum"

Viet Cuong: "Wax and Wire"

Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 2

SCHUBERT'S "TROUT" QUINTET

Sunday • Feb. 20, 2022 • 3 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Orli Shaham, piano and host

Dennis Kim, violin

Warren Hagerty, cello

Barry Perkins, trumpet

Additional musicians to be announced

Inspired by the poetry of Nathaniel Bellows, Snider's "The Currents" puts Shaham's complete skills as a formidable pianist on display; it's expressive, poetic and lyrical, telling a story of both innocence and coping with an unpredictable world. Next, experience a world premiere from Israeli composer Avner Dorman who draws on cultural and historical influences in his music. And finally, Schubert's atypical chamber instrumentation for his "Trout" quintet; a work featuring beloved melodies from his song "Die Forelle" ("The Trout").

Sarah Kirkland Snider: "The Currents" for Piano

Avner Dorman: TBA World Premiere* for Trumpet, Violin, Viola, Cello, Bass and Piano

Schubert: Piano Quintet in A major, "Trout"

*Avner Dorman's piece was commissioned by Pacific Symphony and is sponsored by Dot & Rick Nelson.

DEBUSSY AND RAVEL

Sunday • May 8, 2022 • 3 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Orli Shaham, piano and host

Dennis Kim, violin

Warren Hagerty, cello

Additional musicians to be announced

French Impressionism bookends this delightful afternoon: Debussy opens the program with the dreamy sounds that made him famous featuring the sounds of flute, viola and harp; concluding is Ravel's colorful and climatic piano trio. Music by the Hungarian composer, Ernst von Dohnányi treats you to shifting chromatic tonality while Czech composer, Bohuslav Martinů, explores virtuosity between flute and viola.

Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp

Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio

Martinů: Three Madrigals for Flute and Viola

Ravel: Piano Trio