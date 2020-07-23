Pacific Symphony Presents Virtual Series SUMMER REPLAY

Pacific Symphony announces "Summer Replay," a virtual summer symphonic series, available for streaming online starting Thurs., July 30 at 7 p.m. Carl St.Clair, who conducts all the concerts in the series, enters his fourth decade as Pacific Symphony's music director re-imagining the orchestra's contribution to the community and pivoting to an online presence on the worldwide web.

This complimentary four-concert virtual series invites audiences to revisit Pacific Symphony performances of great masterworks featured in past seasons. The series host will be Eileen Jeanette, the Symphony's senior vice-president of artistic planning. She welcomes audiences to each program and interviews Pacific Symphony musicians before each concert begins.

The virtual summer symphonic series premieres on Thurs., July 30 at 7 p.m. You can sign in with an email address at PacificSymphony.org/SummerReplay beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and each program will be available on demand for 45 days after each performance premiere date.

Pacific Symphony gratefully acknowledges the support of the Hal and Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation, Avenue of the Arts Hotel and KUSC.

"SUMMER REPLAY" PROGRAMS



July 30, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Music Director Carl St.Clair

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 5

(From concert performed on Sept. 16, 2017 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Aug 13, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Orli Shaham, piano

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Pianist Orli Shaham

MOZART: Piano Concerto No. 17

(From concert performed on May 20, 2017 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Aug. 27, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Principal Bassoon, Rose Corrigan

BERLIOZ: Symphonie Fantastique

(From concert performed on Feb. 7, 2020 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall)

Sept. 10, 2020 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Pacific Symphony

Opening Interview: Pacific Symphony musician to be announced

TCHAIKOVSKY: 1812 Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY: Additional works to be announced

(From the Tchaikovsky Spectacular concert performed on Sept. 8, 2018 at Pacific Amphitheatre)



Programs and artists subject to change.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You