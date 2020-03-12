Pacific Symphony Concerts Through March 31 Canceled Or Postponed

In an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Thursday that all gatherings of more than 250 people be suspended until March 31. Pacific Symphony has canceled or postponed concerts listed below to assure the well-being of our artists, patrons and staff.

"Pacific Symphony takes its role as a community-service organization very seriously and, at a time of national crises, our natural instinct is to perform music-which offers solace, comfort and a welcome escape," said Pacific Symphony President and CEO John E. Forsyte. "However, Music Director Carl St.Clair, musicians and staff are united in the view that public safety and that of the organization's constituents should come first. Therefore, we are taking the action to cancel all performances through the end of March. We would like all ticketholders to know that they can exchange their tickets for other performances until Dec. 31. We are waiving all exchange fees."

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to canceled concerts:

Exchange your tickets for any 2019-20 performance or 2020-21 performance up to Dec. 31. All exchange fees will be waived.

Donate your tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

For other options, contact the Pacific Symphony patron services office.

For assistance, please email BoxOffice@PacificSymphony.org.

The following performances and events at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall are postponed or canceled:

Original Date Event Name Canceled or Postponed

March 13-14 Pink Martini Postponed

March 16 PSYWE Spring Concert Canceled

March 19-21 Beethoven's Piano Concertos Canceled

March 22 Beethoven's Emperor Canceled

March 23 PSYO Spring Concert Canceled

March 28 Nowruz Postponed





