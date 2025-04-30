Pacific Jazz Orchestra Caps Season With Jazz Vocalist Tierney Sutton & Clarinetist Anat Cohen At The Wallis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pacific Jazz Orchestra, led by Artistic Director Chris Walden, caps its season with a program spanning jazz, swing, and the Great American Songbook that features two celebrated jazz originals – vocalist Tierney Sutton and Israeli-born jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen, on Thursday, May 29, 2025, 7:30 pm, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The nimble, LA-based, 40-piece, hybrid big band and string orchestra, heralded for its wide-ranging and enthralling performances, has attracted legions of fans since its inception in 2022.

“This concert is a fantastic opportunity to highlight two extraordinary women in the jazz world," says Walden, a seven-time GRAMMY© Award-nominated composer who creates original arrangements for each of the ensemble's unique shows. "Anat Cohen and Tierney Sutton are both consummate musicians who bring tremendous excitement to their performances. It is an honor to present these enthralling artists on our season finale.”

Cohen, known for her dynamic performances and genre-blending style, seamlessly weaves together jazz, swing, and Middle Eastern influences, earning her widespread recognition as a leading voice on the clarinet. The three-time GRAMMY-nominated a bandleader, composer, and collaborator has performed on prestigious stages worldwide, bringing warmth, virtuosity, and an infectious spirit to her music.

Sutton, a nine-time Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist, is hailed for her impeccable phrasing, lush tone, and innovative interpretations of the Great American Songbook. She has crafted a Signature Sound defined by sophisticated arrangements and expressive musical storytelling. With a career spanning more than two decades, Sutton has captivated audiences worldwide, earning acclaim for her artistry and commitment to musical excellence.

Pacific Jazz Orchestra has garnered critical praise for thrilling performances that “entertain, inspire, and enrich” (Variety). Downbeat proclaims, “Pacific Jazz Orchestra is “an ambitious idea whose time had come… the grand project is possible because Los Angeles is home to some of the world's finest musicians. (The ensemble) is well-stocked with strong players and an embarrassment of soloing riches.”

Thanks to the generosity of The Herb Alpert Foundation (HAF), the Pacific Jazz Orchestra's inaugural season was fully funded, and HAF continues to support the ensemble in its 2024-25 season. Additional support this season is provided by Gregory Annenberg Weingarten, GRoW @ Annenberg. For information about Pacific Jazz Orchestra, visit www.pacificjazz.org.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. For tickets ($49-$99) and information, visit TheWallis.org or please call 310-746-4000 (Monday – Friday, 10 am to 6 pm).

