POPERA: SEX, DEATH & POLITICS Comes to the JAXX Theatre This Month

Entertainment Publicist turned writer, producer and director turned cabaret songwriter Bronny Lane has teamed up with Australia’s favorite Crohn’s and allergy cabaret girl Uma Dobia to give birth to a brand-new show! Introducing Popera: Sex, Death & Politics, where the past and present collide in a concoction of cross genre storytelling, comedy and original music highlighting the plight of the diva of today and yesteryear. Hot on the heels of rave performances in Australia, Popera: Sex, Death & Politics will have it's world premiere this June at Hollywood Fringe Festival at JAXX Theatre.

Inspired by a love of singing pop songs in an operatic style (for giggles) Bronny Lane and Uma Dobia decided a collaboration was in order. Particularly given the state of gendered violence in today’s climate and their shared musical pedigree as alumni of the Conservatorium of Music at Melbourne University. For all the fun to be had, Popera: Sex, Death & Politics reveals a deeper thematic material that shows not much has changed since Dido in Les Troyens stabbed herself with a sword in an obvious symbol of male penetration. Fast forward to 2024 and things off stage in pop don’t seem much better. There’s R. Kelly, the famous Taylor Swift court case and of course Britney. Meanwhile, operatic divas are committing suicide, suffering abuse, infidelity and more. And then there is the ageism suffered by divas across the board! Classic operas prove that the issues of yesteryear are still very much relevant today. Quite frankly, women are sick of being put in a box, of any kind!



This game show style piece features live comedy performance, original songs, and video with quiz show Q&A and audience interaction. Questions abound such as, why did Trevor leave? Will he ever come back? What’s ‘cockrockera’? Who will win the air fryer? And, why is our diva having a meltdown? Audiences will be encouraged to use their mobile phones #poperaisintown while others will be dragged on stage and might or might not win the box wine. Audiences will spin the wheel, shake their maracas and ding their dong as Popera delivers the most iconic moments of opera coupled with pop!



"People sit through nearly two hours, or more of opera just to get to that one bit of that one Aria that they absolutely love," said Bronny Lane, Director and CEO of Little Train Creative. "We figured why not give them just the bit they love wrapped up in a fun piece of pop. Get ready for feminist jokes, a crash course in the history of opera and plenty of pop music sprinkled in. This show is high energy, fast-paced, absurdist comedy and definitely not for the faint of heart or those easily offended.”



The show premiered in Australia to rave reviews and will play five shows on its U.S. tour stop in Los Angeles, as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival which runs from June 12-30. The show will play back in Australia at The Butterfly Club in July and then tour to Camden Fringe Festival, in London (UK) with performances in August. Bronny Lane, who also attended UCLA, is best known for her work as an entertainment publicist across comedy, theatre, music, film and television. Uma Dobia, is fresh off a hit, sold out show titled “Intolerant” which played the Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy and San Diego Fringe Festivals.



For this production, the pair worked with Simon Reich to arrange and produce original songs written by the duo including “Popera Mash-up”and “Sex, Death & Politics,” frenetic pop come rap songs coupled with opera as well as a touching ballad titled “Opera Did The Girls Dirty” with lyrics like Puccini gave us the butterfly and Beethoven pulled off her wings. Local pianist Charlie Kim will provide keys on the night with surprise guest appearances from Ben Sorensen as the Narrator and upcoming talent Lloyd Lohse as Trevor the Assistant.



If you love your cabaret dirty with an intellectual twist thrown in then Popera: Sex, Death & Politics is definitely a fringe show not to be missed.

