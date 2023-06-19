PIPELINE Makes Its LA Premiere at The Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood

The show will run Wednesday through Saturday at 8pm through Saturday, August 19.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 2 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Wows at La Mirada Theatre
Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH Photo 4 Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH

PIPELINE Makes Its LA Premiere at The Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood

The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company is returning to live production following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has announced the Los Angeles premiere of Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau, directed by HCLAB associate artistic director Bryan Keith, at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood. Running for 12 performances only, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Lou Acosta, Nike Doukas, Jon Gentry, Fadia Carmelle Marcelin, Nate Memba, Ariana Sucar, and Omari Williams. Opening is set for Wednesday, August 2, at 8pm, and the show will run Wednesday thru Saturday at 8pm through Saturday, August 19.
 
Morisseau's hard-hitting drama takes a deep look into the American educational system for underprivileged students. Nya is an inner-city high school teacher desperate to give her son opportunities that her students will never see. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. Pipeline won the 2016 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award and received its world premiere in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center in 2017.
 
Set design is by Johnny Patrick Yoder, lighting design is by Raymond Jones, costume design is by Aja Morris-Smiley, and sound design is by Carter Dean. The stage manager is Cristina Glezoro.

Dominique Morisseau's other plays include Detroit '67, Sunset Baby, Blood at the Root, Paradise Blue, and Skeleton Crew, among others. She received a MacArthur Fellowship (also known as the 'Genius Grant') in 2018, she was named an honoree for the Jane Chambers Playwriting Award, which recognizes plays and performance texts created by women that present a feminist perspective and contain significant opportunities for female performers, and she is a two-time winner of the NAACP Image Award. She was on the list of Top 20 Most Produced Playwrights in America in 2015–16, when there were 10 productions of her plays happening nationwide. She was a story editor and co-producer for the Showtime series Shameless, and she wrote the book for the Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations. She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, becoming only the third Black woman to do so.
                 
Bryan Keith is the associate artistic director of the Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company. An actor and director, he began his professional work in the production office for The Muny in St. Louis for executive producer Paul Blake. He co-founded and was the artistic director for a non-profit theatre company in LA from 2008–15, producing new and established works. TV and film acting credits include Agents of Shield, Shooter, The Mick, Days of Our Lives, Dedication (Cannes Film Festival), ConSINsual (Prime Video), Recognition. Selected theatre credits: Medal of Honor Rag (STL Actors Studio), Hamlet (St. Louis Shakespeare), Down the Road (LA), The Woolgatherer. Directing credits include Thom Pain (based on nothing) in the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, a staged reading of Invisible by Douglas Lyons, (IAMA Theatre New Works Festival); Motherf*cker with the Hat, In the Blood, and Our Lady of 121st Street, (all at Art of Acting Studio); We Are Proud to Present... (Third Culture Theatre Company). Other directing credits: Intimate Apparel, The Play about the Baby, The Shape of Things, bash: latterday plays, A Raisin in the Sun, Jack and Jill, Two Rooms. He recently directed Dutchman for Leo Rising Theatre Co.

Tickets are $18 in advance and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248944®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1166054?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by phone at (323) 601-5310. Thirty minutes prior to curtain, remaining seats are Pay What You Can. The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater is located at the Art of Acting Studio, 1017 N. Orange Drive in Hollywood, 90038.  




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Laguna Playhouse To Present LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES, CARNEY MAGIC, and More This August Photo
Laguna Playhouse To Present LISTEN TO THE SEVENTIES, CARNEY MAGIC, and More This August

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE has announced six special productions this summer.

2
Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at ACCOMMODATION at the Odyssey Theatre

Christopher Sepulveda & 3Gems Productions are presenting a visiting production at the Odyssey Theatre, the world premiere of ACCOMMODATION, written by Greg Burdick and directed by Brandon Baer & Garrett Baer. ACCOMMODATION opens tonight, Sunday, June 18 at 5pm and performs through Sunday, July 9 at 2pm at the Odyssey Theatre. Check out photos here!

3
Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt P Photo
Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Pavilion

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center will present Amandititita, El Conjunto Nuevo Ola and The Pacifico Dance Company on July 8, 2023.

4
Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Photo
Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and The Pacifico Dance Company to Perform at Levitt Pavilion

Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center will present Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte and The Pacifico Dance Company on August 12, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score Video
Watch Miranda, Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal Video
Mykal Kilgore Performs the BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Finale in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43
Historic Hollywood Post 43 (7/09-7/09)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cadenza | Sci-fi Thriller
The Hudson Theatres (6/03-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chekhov Project
South Pasadena Theatre Workshop (6/22-8/06)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rhythm Delivered
The Broadwater Main Stage (6/04-6/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
Chance Theater (7/21-8/20)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIA MANTZKE LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/27-7/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You