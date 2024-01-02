PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS To Host Open Casting Call For Volunteers Of All Ages, January 5 - 7

Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed to be cast members and strike a pose in the world's most famous presentation of tableaux vivants.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

The Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, California, is hosting its annual Open Casting Call in search of volunteers for next summer's show, À La Mode: The Art of Fashion this weekend, January 5th to 7th, 2024. 

Volunteers of all ages and sizes are needed to be cast members and strike a pose in the world's most famous presentation of tableaux vivants. No prior theater experience necessary; individuals ages 5 and up are welcome. The only requirement is the ability to stand still and have fun. In addition to onstage roles, volunteers are needed for many crucial roles backstage including wardrobe, makeup, headdress, as well as cast area coordinators and refreshment servers. 

Adding to the excitement of this year's casting call, everyone that signs up to volunteer during the event will be entered into a special drawing for two tickets to Disneyland Park. To learn more, visit www.foapom.com/volunteer.

The Open Casting Call will be held backstage at the Pageant of the Masters on the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA during the following dates and times:

  • Friday, January 5 from 7 - 9pm

  • Saturday, January 6 from 7 - 9pm

  • Sunday, January 7 from 2 - 5pm

During the Casting Call, individuals can expect to have their measurements taken as well as their photo, while enjoying refreshments and light bites. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet the Pageant's creative and technical staff, as well as get a sneak peek at the artwork that will be re-created in this summer's show.

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Tickets start at $45 per person. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com

 

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has long been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. It produces two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters. Together both shows attract over 200,000 visitors each year.



