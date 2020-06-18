Outrageous Virtual Game Show Night Comes to Zoom This Saturday

The Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for a night will reimagine game shows with some downright explicit, adult-oriented humor! Yes that's right - this is not your mama's game show!



Sisters will put on their twisted-humor on classic tv game shows: 2 Cent Pyramid, Frenemy Feud, and Snatch Game! The Sisters will take on the roles of panelists and 25 contestants from the zoom audience will be selected to play each game.



Please arrive into the zoom room at 7PM as numbers will only be assigned then for the contestant drawings.



Each game will be a fundraising opportunity for a different LA based charity such as the amazing The Life Group LA! Links will be provided throughout the event for easy access.



The event will include special guest panelists as Mother House, the San FranSISco Sisters, and the Abbey of the Lone Star, and the Dallas Ft Worth Sisters.



Make no mistake, this will be an orderly event as Sisters with rulers will be monitoring the Zoom platform, muting individuals, and booting trouble makers to ensure everyone has an enjoyable evening.



Zoom link is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81845418127?pwd=cW9Yc3R4THRyelJvb0dldXArRWV6QT09

