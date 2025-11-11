Out Of The Box Theatre To Present JAGGED LITTLE PILL Southern California Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatre Company will open its fifteenth anniversary season with JAGGED LITTLE PILL, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s Grammy Award-winning album, in a Southern California regional debut that centers access and representation.

The production integrates American Sign Language into the storytelling in collaboration with local interpreter Summer Kai and Pro Bono ASL, with Joseph Saraceni—a Deaf actor—portraying “Nick.” “This casting choice opens new doors for how we see and experience storytelling on stage,” said company member Lauren Barette. “It’s an exciting moment for inclusive theater and for audiences who want to see the world reflected more fully in the arts.”

The cast features Christy Candler (Mary Jane), known from the original Broadway cast of Wicked, with Auriaa (Frankie), Lauren Barette, Brandi Davis, Miranda Guzman-Shrake, Megan Hanson, Kyle Hayes, Bec Hyde (Jo), Erika Mireya Cruz (Bella), Will Muse (Andrew), Andrew Nuñez, Caroline Pugliese, Solomon Stewart, Ben Thomas (Phoenix), Raymond Wallenthin (Steve), Dalton Weaver (Nick’s Voice), and Kira Wefers. The production follows the Healy family as fractures in a seemingly orderly life force reckonings around identity, consent, addiction, and community.

Tickets

Performances run November 14–23, 2025 at Center Stage Theater (Santa Barbara, CA), with a special ASL-interpreted performance and post-show talkback on Sunday, November 16.

Tickets are available via the Center Stage Theater box office at www.centerstagetheater.org or (805) 963-0408. Advisory: Contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence; recommended for ages 13+.