Original One-Act Festival To Return To SkyPilot Theatre Company

SkyPilot Theatre Company, a non-profit ensemble company of actors, directors and designers producing provocative, compelling and challenging new works for the Los Angeles theatre-going audience, will once again present a selection of original one-act plays this Spring. Playwrights are invited to submit works based on the theme “What if…?”

Comedic, dramatic, events never happening or events happening differently. The possibilities are endless and so will be the fun. Playwrights are asked to submit one-acts based on this theme.

Parameters are as follows:

Length – 20-30 minutes maximum

6-8 characters maximum

Submission Deadline – January 7th

Original, never produced material only, no adaptations

No musicals

No elaborate costumes or elaborate sets

Once again this year, there will be two awards given out to playwrights. The Audience Award and the Producers Award will include a cash prize of $50 each and will be voted on and awarded to two of the overall plays selected for the festival at the end of the run.

Please submit plays with “One Act Festival” in the subject line to SkyPilotSubmissions@gmail.com by January 7th. For more information on SkyPilot and its upcoming productions, visit Click Here.