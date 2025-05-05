One-Person Show THE OTHER WOMAN is Coming to the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



She thought the breakup was rock bottom - until she became the other woman. The sharp, darkly funny solo show, The Other Woman, will make its world premiere this June at the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025.

The Other Woman invites audiences into the raw, unfiltered mind of a young woman just hours after her "mutual" breakup-half-drunk, insecure, and reeling. Suddenly she finds herself at the center of a married man's flirtations, now the almost-virgin has to confront the shame and the guilt of being "the other woman."

Blending awkwardly amusing confessions, sharp comedic timing, and moments of raw vulnerability, The Other Woman dives headfirst into the complexities of desire, identity, and the ways we survive our worst mistakes.

"Whether you've been heartbroken, reckless, or just searching for a version of yourself you can live with, this show holds up the mirror - and dares you not to look away." says Nagel. "It's messy, it's funny, and it's brutally human."

