Off the Page Productions Presents PAPER TRAILS At Hollywood Fringe

Off the Page Productions is excited to announce their trio of women-written short plays, PAPER TRAILS, is premiering at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival this June 7th - 29th.

PAPER TRAILS is a collection of three funny and poignant short pieces that showcase the records we keep and the stories they tell. In DEAR DIARY, a queer woman discovers eighth-grade diary entries detailing her first-ever crush on a girl; in EGUCHI, a woman recounts her great-grandmother's efforts to preserve her family's legacy amidst the austerity of World War II Japan; and in SNOW, congressional archivists piece together official documents torn to shreds by an impulsive president.

"Hard as we try to bury the past, sometimes it emerges in unexpected ways," said producer Jillian Profeta. "These three plays are prime examples of how our personal and cultural memories inform our present and influence our future."

All three plays are based on stories personal to the playwrights, told in their unique and authentic voices. Just as EGUCHI tells the true stories of writer Isabelle Moreau's great-grandmother and SNOW reflects an ongoing situation faced by archivists in Washington, D.C., all of the journal entries quoted by writer/director Helen Burak in DEAR DIARY are real quotes from her eighth-grade diary. "Comedy is a great way to work through challenging feelings, and I wrote DEAR DIARY largely as a way to deal with my sense of betrayal at all the fear and internalized homophobia I discovered coming from thirteen-year-old Helen. It was important for me to find a way to forgive my younger self."

PAPER TRAILS opens at Asylum's Studio C with a preview performance on June 7th at 8:30pm. It will run five performances: June 7th @ 8:30pm / June 15th @ 3:30pm / June 21st @ 10:00pm / June 23rd @ 2:00pm / June 29th @ 9:30pm. Tickets are $7 on the HFF website or at the door, and $6 with the purchase of a Fringe Button.

"These plays are about silver linings," Moreau explained. "They're all very different, focused on different personal issues, but at the core they're united in a mutual pain and the struggle to smile through it."

For more information, check out the Hollywood Fringe Festival website (http://hff19.org/6198) or find the creative team on social media @papertrailsplay.





