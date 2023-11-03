Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Odyssey Theatre Adds 3 Performances of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA

This L.A. premiere of is a funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change.

Nov. 03, 2023

Odyssey Theatre Adds 3 Performances of BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble is adding performances for its current hit production of Birds of North America by Anna Ouyang Moench. Birding connects a father and daughter whose relationship is strained by different views of the world in the L.A. premiere of this funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change. John and Caitlyn scan the skies over a backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, even as the years go by and both they and the world around them change in small and vast ways. Scheduled to perform every Saturday and Sunday through November 19, the company is adding performances on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of the final week. Friday, Nov. 17 is wine night: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks with the cast following the performance.

Remaining performances thru Nov. 19:
• Saturdays at 8 p.m.: Nov. 4, Nov. 11, Nov. 18
• Sundays at 2 p.m.: Nov. 5, Nov. 12*, Nov. 19
• Added: Monday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 13
• Added: Wednesday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 15
• Added: Friday at 8 p.m.: Nov. 17** 
* The performance on Sunday, Nov. 12 is sponsored by Chirp Nature Center; a wine and cheese reception with the Chirp staff follows the performance.
**Fridays at the Odyssey are “wine nights”: enjoy complimentary wine and snacks following every Friday evening performance.

WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre 
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

TICKET PRICES: 
• Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays: $25–$40
• Mondays: Pay-What-You-Will (reservations open online and at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.)
 




