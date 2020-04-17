Oceanside Theatre Company Presents Luke Monday In CALLBACK QUEEN

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Historic Brooks Theatre & Scripps Ranch Theatre (SRT), located on the campus of Alliant International present CALLBACK QUEEN - starring Luke Monday. Monday was recently seen in She Loves Me at Scripps Ranch Theatre and Red at OTC. The live online concert event takes place on Friday, April 24th at 7:30pm.

Following the success of their online reading of QUIET CROSS by local playwright, Casey Tibbitts - SRT & OTC are thrilled to have another opportunity to connect with their communities during this time apart. The event will be hosted on the ZOOM platform. The audience will log in from the comfort of their home any time after 7pm. The performance will start at 7:30pm. This is a "pay what you can" event. Suggested donation is $10. All proceeds will support the performers, SRT & OTC. For updated access information, visit http://oceansidetheatre.org/callback-queen

Fresh off the Broadway national tour of The Book of Mormon, West Coast native Luke Monday proudly presents CALLBACK QUEEN. Based on his real-life experiences in show biz, CALLBACK QUEEN weaves together Monday's hilarious audition stories with iconic songs from Wicked, Jersey Boys, Moulin Rouge, and more. Accompanied on piano by JD Dumas, CALLBACK QUEEN takes the audience on a musical journey that asks the question, "What about the roles I didn't get?"





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You