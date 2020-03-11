OUR MAN SANTIAGO Has Added Performances at Theatre West

The world premiere comedy spy thriller Our Man in Santiago, scheduled to open this coming Friday, March 13 at Theatre West, will extend for one week due to strong advance ticket sales. Previously announced through April 5, the new closing date will be April 12, with added performances on Friday, April 10 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 12 at 6 p.m.



Written by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed), Our Man in Santiago was inspired by the true story of a botched U.S. attempt to overthrow Salvador Allende, Chile's democratically elected leader, in 1973. In Wilding's political farce, the CIA enlists an inexperienced, unsuspecting agent to follow up with a last-ditch, poorly conceived and wildly dangerous effort to hasten the 1973 Chilean coup d'état. The cast includes Presciliana Esparolini, Nick McDow Musleh and George Tovar, with Steve Nevil playing Richard Nixon and Michael Van Duzer as Henry Kissinger. Charlie Mount directs.



Our Man in Santiago is now scheduled to run from March 13 through April 12. Performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., except Sunday, April 12, which be at 6 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, March 11 and Thursday, March 12, both at 8 p.m. Tickets to all performances except previews are $25 with advance purchase and $30 at the door; tickets to previews are $15. Theatre West is located at 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West in Los Angeles, CA 90068; metered street parking available, and there is a paid lot across the street from the theater. For reservations and information, call (323) 851-7977 or go to TheatreWest.org





