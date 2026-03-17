LA Phil Reveals 2026/27 Walt Disney Concert Hall Season

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LA Phil President & CEO Kim Noltemy has unveiled the 2026/27 LA Phil season at Walt Disney Concert Hall. The season features figures including Esa-Pekka Salonen, who takes up his newly established role of Judith and Thomas L. Beckman Creative Director, and Gustavo Dudamel, who returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall for the first time since completing his tenure as Music & Artistic Director. The season is further shaped by other members of the LA Phil’s artistic leadership team–John and Samantha Williams Creative Chair John Adams, Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock and Artist Collaborator Emmanuelle Haïm will all present distinct and diverse presentations which drive the organization forward.

Building on the organization’s legacy of innovative programming, the 2026/27 concerts showcase some of the most defining and forward-thinking musical voices of our time. The season will include 22 commissioned works, written by composers Teddy Abrams, John Adams, Samuel Adams, Zosha Di Castri, Sarah Davachi, Reena Esmail, Miguel Farias, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Susie Ibarra, Tom Jenkinson (aka Squarepusher), Jlin, Wang Lu, Dylan Mattingly, Donghoon Shin, Claire M. Singer, Gabriella Smith, Miroslav Srnka, and others. Programs will include 15 world premieres and 3 US premieres of commissioned works.

Kim Noltemy stated, “We are delighted to unveil the artistic program for our upcoming season at Walt Disney Concert Hall—an inspired exploration that celebrates the artistry, curiosity and collective spirit of the LA Phil musicians. This season stands as a testament to the remarkable depth and range of their talents, and to the vital role they play in shaping the LA Phil’s future. Bringing us to pivotal moments in our ongoing history, the season includes the debut as Creative Director of Esa-Pekka Salonen, whose bold and imaginative vision, especially in interdisciplinary work, is now integral to the LA Phil’s identity. And we are thrilled to reaffirm the enduring bond between Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil and our city by welcoming him back to Walt Disney Concert Hall.”

ESA-PEKKA SALONEN SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Esa-Pekka Salonen’s inaugural season as LA Phil Creative Director sees him leading monumental programs from the podium including world premieres and restagings of groundbreaking collaborations.

He also curates a Rituals festival which spans the season’s subscription, Green Umbrella and Insight series. Exploring the idea of ritual through both sacred and everyday perspectives, the festival brings together liturgical traditions, minimalism and new commissions. He reunites with director Peter Sellars to mount One Morning Turns Into an Eternity–previously presented at the Salzburg Festival and featuring the music of Schoenberg, Webern and Mahler–and leads monumental works including Mozart’s Requiem and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring.

Salonen’s first program of the 2026/27 season sees him return to his Tiu (an LA Phil commission in a newly revised version). He also leads Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique and joins soloist Mitsuko Uchida for Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G. (January 21–24)

The following week, Salonen pairs with Alexi Kenney for the US premiere of Gabriella Smith’s violin concerto How To Be A Bird (an LA Phil commission), performed alongside Rautavaara’s Cantus Arcticus and Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony (January 29–31).

Salonen continues advancing the relationship between music and cutting-edge technology in partnership with pioneering artist Refik Anadol’s DATALAND, the world’s first Museum of AI Arts. Their first collaboration with the LA Phil debuts in 2027.



RITUALS FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

The season-long Rituals festival, curated by Esa-Pekka Salonen and produced in conjunction with LA Phil Insight, examines the role of ritual in everyday life.

Through projections, unique staging, and new music, LA Phil Creative Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and renowned director Yuval Sharon create a ritual of the everyday. Together, they shine a light on the mundane, repetitive and sometimes-obsessive behaviors that make up daily life (January 26).

Salonen reunites with director Peter Sellars, along with soprano Ausrine Stundyte and mezzo-soprano Fleur Barron, to restage One Morning Turns Into an Eternity. Having debuted at the 2025 Salzburg Festival, Salonen and Sellars’ program curates scores from Mahler, Webern and Schoenberg, and invites listeners on an original introspective journey where grief and rage give way to revelation and transcendence. (February 5–7).

Salonen dives into Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring—one music’s most iconic ritualistic expressions—and Steve Reich’s Runner, while Hilary Hahn joins for Prokofiev’s First Violin Concerto (May 13–16).

Salonen conducts a program of two requiems: Mozart’s immortal masterpiece and Ligeti’s 20th-century consideration with soprano Jennifer France, mezzo-soprano Beth Taylor, tenor Laurence Kilsby, baritone Michael Sumuel and the Los Angeles Master Chorale (February 11–13).

LA Phil Insight takes audiences off-site with an ideas festival dedicated to contemporary concepts of ritual and a pilgrimage to Topanga Tower in the Santa Monica Mountains for a site-specific progressive performance co-directed by Dimitri Chamblas and Kate Nordstrum. BODY LIVE LIVE MUSIC at Topanga Tower will feature composer Tim Hecker and a dynamic roster of artists to be announced. Co-produced with Liquid Music and Studio Dimitri Chamblas.



GUSTAVO DUDAMEL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

Gustavo Dudamel returns to the podium in the 2026/27 season to lead three programs, his first appearance since beginning his tenure as the New York Philharmonic’s Music & Artistic Director. In collaboration with longtime artistic partner Rudolf Buchbinder, one of the most revered interpreters of Beethoven and a central figure in the Viennese piano tradition, Dudamel leads a cycle of Beethoven’s piano concertos, continuing a musical friendship forged through years of performances together across Europe and the United States.

Dudamel says, “It will always be a joy and a privilege for me to make music with my beloved LA Phil family, and to continue these artistic conversations that have grown and evolved over so many wonderful years. I look forward to sharing more unique and beautiful moments together this season, from the epic struggle and humanity of Beethoven to the magnificent new music of Zosha Di Castri.”

First, Dudamel unites with Buchbinder to begin a cycle of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos. In his first week of programs, he leads the first three concertos (one each night), each paired with the “Eroica” Symphony (December 4–6).

The following week, Buchbinder and Dudamel take the stage together for four performances of the Fourth Piano Concerto paired with the iconic Fifth Symphony (December 10–13).

Dudamel returns in the spring to lead an LA Phil co-commission—a new work from Zosha Di Castri—alongside Stravinsky’s Symphony in Three Movements and Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony (May 6–9).



CREATIVE CHAIR JOHN ADAMS SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams continues his curation of the organization’s pioneering Green Umbrella New Music series. In addition to leading a program that includes selections from his iconic works on the occasion of his 80th birthday, he concludes the LA Phil Etudes project, a series of commissions that Adams began in 2021 for solo works from some of today’s leading composers written to spotlight each instrument of the orchestra.

Adams leads the LA Phil, LA Master Chorale, soprano Julia Bullock and baritones John Moore and Will Liverman in selections from his The Death of Klinghoffer, Nixon in China, and El Nino, all paired with his Doctor Atomic Symphony (April 16–18).



GREEN UMBRELLA HIGHLIGHTS

The Green Umbrella series will take LA Phil audiences to the cutting edge of today’s music. Kicking off with LA Phil Creative Director Esa-Pekka Salonen and Yuval Sharon’s January collaboration, 2026/27’s Green Umbrella concerts also include evenings curated by Creative Chair John Adams, organist James McVinnie and composer/percussionist Susie Ibarra.

Composer Dylan Mattingly, a frequent recipient of LA Phil commissions, presents a new orchestral work titled Leaves of Grass led by conductor David Bloom, who also conducts Julia Wolfe’s Cruel Sister. Pianist Timo Andres contributes a performance of Southam’s Glass Houses (February 25).

LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams curates a program titled Rhythmic Lines that includes world premieres from Adams (a clarinet entry in the “LA Phil Etudes” series performed by LA Phil principal Boris Allakhverdyan), electronic composer and Pulitzer Prize finalist Jlin and arranger Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Conrad Tao. LA Phil pianist and organist Joanne Pearce Martin solos in both the Tao and Lou Harrison’s Concerto for Orchestra and Percussion (March 16).

Meredith Monk brings members of her trailblazing Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble to collaborate with Los Angeles-based new music band Wild Up to present Monk’s Indra’s Net as part of the season-long celebration of Minimalism (April 6).

Organist and curator James McVinnie presents Power Switch, a program featuring world premieres by Tristan Perich, organist and composer Claire M Singer, synth artist Sarah Davachi and Tom Jenkinson, who’s better known as Squarepusher (April 27).

The season’s final Green Umbrella program, Water Dreams and Air Songs, features conductor Vimbayi Kaziboni, performance trio Talking Gong, flutist and former curator of Ojai Festival Claire Chase, keyboardist Alex Peh and vocal ensemble HEX in a program of Tania León, Leilehua Lanzilotti, José Maceda and program curator and percussionist Susie Ibarra, whose new work The Water Dreams of Animals will be premiered to close the program (May 25).



MINIMALIST ICONS HIGHLIGHTS

In a portrait concert led by conductor Brad Lubman, the Los Angeles Philharmonic celebrates Steve Reich at 90 with performances of his Proverb in a new arrangement by Anna Clyne (U.S. premiere), Jacob’s Ladder, Music for Ensemble and Orchestra (an LA Phil Commission in 2018) and a newly LA Phil-commissioned work In All Your Ways (March 7).

Anne Akiko Meyers headlines the celebration of Philip Glass at 90, performing his First Violin Concerto, and former Dudamel fellow Anna Handler leads his Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” featuring baritone Davone Tines; Olivier Latry performs Mad Rush (except Friday) (March 12–13).

Iceland Symphony music director Eva Ollikainen conducts a program of works by Pēteris Vasks and Arvo Pärt as well as Górecki’s iconic Third Symphony as part of the season-long Minimalists spotlight (February 26 & 27).

LA Phil Insight delves into Minimalism’s reverberations with an exhibition, site-specific performance, film series and club night exploring Minimalism’s influence worldwide and across disciplines with works by Julius Eastman, Hiroshi Yoshimura and others.



GUEST CONDUCTOR AND OTHER CLASSICAL HIGHLIGHTS

Conductor Emmanuelle Haïm, a leading Baroque repertoire specialist, continues her three-year residency as Artist Collaborator with the LA Phil. The season will also feature appearances from other world-renowned guest conductors including Elim Chan, Maxim Emelyanychev, Gustavo Gimeno, Roberto González-Monjas, Anna Handler, Daniel Harding, Domingo Hindoyan, Paavo Järvi, Philippe Jordan, Louis Langrée, Brad Lubman, Susanna Mälkki, Joana Mallwitz, Eva Ollikainen, Petr Popelka, Kwamé Ryan and Xian Zhang.

The LA Phil Gala kicks off the concert hall season, as Ojai Festival’s Executive and Artistic Director Teddy Abrams leads pianist Yuja Wang and the LA Phil in a celebratory program to benefit the LA Phil’s Learning initiatives (October 1).

Wang continues her week of programs, uniting with Canadian conductor Kwamé Ryan for a program featuring Barber’s Piano Concerto, Aaron Copland’s Third Symphony and John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine (October 2–4).

Former LA Phil Principal Guest Conductor Susanna Mälkki returns to the podium to lead Martinů’s Oboe Concerto with newly appointed Principal Oboe (and native Angeleno) Ryan Roberts alongside Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra and Miroslav Srnka’s Superorganisms, an LA Phil commission which receives its US premiere. (October 5–11).

Ludovico Einaudi’s meditative, emotionally rich compositions have made him one of classical music’s most popular pianists. For the first time since his sold-out 2019 appearance, he returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall this October in support of his forthcoming album Solo Piano, his first-ever collection of solo works (October 9).

Acclaimed conductor Elim Chan returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall. A former LA Phil Dudamel Fellow who has regularly led the orchestra, Chan conducts the world premiere of a new work from Donghoon Shin (an LA Phil commission) alongside Liszt’s Second Piano Concerto with Yefim Bronfman and Tchaikovsky’s Suite from Swan Lake (October 16–18).

In a second week of programs, Chan pairs Stravinsky’s Petrouchka with Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun before leading violinist Karen Gomyo and the LA Phil in the world premiere of an LA Phil-commissioned violin concerto from composer Samuel Adams (October 22–25).

Conductor/composer Teddy Abrams brings together more than a century of music written by US composers, from Ives and Gershwin to the world premiere of Abrams’ own Seasons of America featuring violinist Ray Chen (October 29 & November 1).

Daniel Harding, music director of the Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, leads Betsy Jolas’ Latest and Bernstein’s First Symphony, “Jeremiah.” He also collaborates with pianist Leif Ove Andsnes on Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto (November 6–8).

Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste leads Sibelius’ The Bard and Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony, coming together with saxophonist Steven Banks for Billy Childs’ Concerto for Saxophone and Orchestra, Diaspora (November 13 & 15).

Gustavo Gimeno captures the beauty of Daphnis et Chloé’s pastoral romance, brings flair to Rapsodie espagnole and teams up with Venezuelan trumpet wizard Pacho Flores for Gabriela Ortiz’s magnificent, metal-themed Trumpet Concerto (November 20–22).

LA Phil Artist Collaborator Emmanuelle Haïm continues her three-year residency with her ensemble Le Concert d’Astrée, presenting a Christmas celebration centering on Handel’s iconic Messiah in collaboration with Los Angeles Master Chorale (December 15).

Haïm also leads a holiday program of Corelli (“Christmas Concerto”) and Vivaldi works including his Gloria with Le Concert d’Astrée and Choir (December 18–20).

Daniel Harding returns to lead a program of Richard Strauss and Thomas Adès’ The Exterminating Angel Symphony. Members of the LA Phil shine in Strauss’ Also Sprach Zarathustra, while Principal Horn Andrew Bain takes the spotlight in Strauss’ Second Horn Concerto (January 8–10).

Rudolph Buchbinder completes his cycle of Beethoven Piano Concertos, uniting with conductor Xian Zhang, Music Director of the Seattle Symphony, for the “Emperor” Concerto paired with the Fourth Symphony (January 14–17).

The Pines and Fountains of Rome come to life in Respighi’s aural illustrations of the eternal city, depicting his impressions of nature, memory and vision. Soloist Clara-Jumi Kang joins the LA Phil and conductor Roberto González-Monjas for one of Prokofiev’s most lyrical works–his Second Violin Concerto—and González-Monjas leads the world premiere of a new work and LA Phil commission from Hildur Guðnadóttir (February 19–21).

Philippe Jordan brings his structural insight and expressive restraint to Brahms’ First Symphony and ever-shifting Variations on a Theme of Haydn. In between, Jan Lisiecki explores the dark intensity of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 (March 18–20, March 21 Pal Desert McCallum).

Domingo Hindoyan leads the LA Phil and soprano Sonya Yoncheva in the world premiere of a new, LA Phil-commissioned song cycle from Miguel Farias. Farias’ incandescent new work is paired with Barber’s Medea’s Dance of Vengeance and Dvořák’s Ninth Symphony (March 25 and 27, March 26 at The Soraya).

Nicola Benedetti plays Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto under the baton of Maxim Emelyanychev, in a program also including the composer’s “Scottish” Symphony (No. 3) and overture Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage (April 2–4).

Petr Popelka conducts a program of Bartók, Liszt and Schumann, uniting with Mao Fujita for Bartók’s Piano Concerto. (April 9–11).

Conductor Joana Mallwitz and pianist Francesco Piemontesi perform Rachmaninoff’s Third Piano Concerto—Mallwitz also conducts Kodály’s Dances of Galánta and Hindemith’s Mathis der Maler Symphony (April 23–25).

Paavo Järvi leads Schumann’s Third Symphony, a tuneful journey down the Rhine, and is joined by Vilde Frang for Bartók’s Second Violin Concerto (April 29 & May 1, April 30 Santa Barbara).

Pianist Hayato Sumino, who most recently performed Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue at the Hollywood Bowl, reunites with the LA Phil for Chopin’s First Piano Concerto under the baton of Louis Langrée, who also leads the LA Phil’s principal wind players in Mozart’s Gran Partita (May 20–23).

John Williams’ Concerto for Piano and Orchestra is performed by its dedicatee, pianist Emanuel Ax, under the baton of Anna Handler, who also leads the LA Phil in Mahler’s First Symphony, “Titan” (May 27–30).



GUEST ORCHESTRA HIGHLIGHTS

The Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, led by conductor Rafael Payare, performs Elysium by Samy Moussa, Mendelssohn’s sparkling Violin Concerto with Leonidas Kavakos and Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony (October 27).

Conductor Antonio Pappano leads the London Symphony Orchestra in Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Maxim Vengerov and Shostakovich’s Eighth Symphony (February 28).



COLBURN CELEBRITY RECITALS

This season’s Colburn Celebrity Recitals will bring solo, duo and trio performances by some of today’s greatest artists in classical music to audiences, experienced within the iconic setting of Walt Disney Concert Hall. The series offers a variety of programs featuring star performers spanning generations, from early-career wonders to legendary figures.

Global piano star Lang Lang returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall for a highly anticipated solo recital of Mozart, Beethoven, Liszt, Albéniz and more (October 6).

Three renowned artists—violinist Lisa Batiashvili, cellist Gautier Capuçon and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet— present piano trios from Shostakovich, Debussy and Dvořák (October 14).

Violinist Hilary Hahn, a voracious interpreter of new works, tackles a new composition by Reena Esmail alongside baritone Matthias Goerne and pianist Yekwon Sunwoo (December 3).

Pianist Hélène Grimaud interprets the titanic final sonatas of Beethoven and Schubert (December 9).

Gil Shaham, one of the foremost violinists of his generation, joins collaborator and pianist Akira Eguchi to present an evening of Beethoven sonatas (January 17).

Frequent LA Phil collaborator Víkingur Ólafsson tackles a wide-ranging program including works by Glass, Debussy and Rameau (February 24).

After presenting critically acclaimed recitals at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2025 and 2026, Seong-Jin Cho returns to the stage for a program of Jörg Widmann, Prokofiev and Mozart (March 3).

Virtuoso Daniil Trifonov performs a program of Stravinsky, Villa-Lobos and much more (March 9).

April sees the renowned pianist Evgeny Kissin tackling a duo of Beethoven sonatas along with the composer’s Diabelli Variations (April 15).

The acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang returns to Los Angeles for a program TBA (April 22).



SONGBOOK, JAZZ, KCRW SERIES, HOLIDAYS AND MORE

Non-classical presentations include performances from Andrew Bird, Lila Downs, LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock, KODO, Bernadette Peters, Pat Benatar and Neil Girardo, Kamasi Washington and more.

Pat Benatar and Neil Girardo showcase their undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Promises In The Dark,” “We Live For Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is For Children” at Walt Disney Concert Hall (September 25).

With a distinctive sound that resists categorization, Grammy-nominated violinist, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performing his acclaimed record The Mysterious Production of Eggs and other tunes from his near-30-year catalogue (October 23).

Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning Mexican singer-songwriter Lila Downs presents music from her latest album Cambias mi Mundo alongside her greatest hits in celebration of Dia de Muertos (October 30).

A hushed voice and a knack for lovely melodies have made singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler a legend in his native Uruguay. The 16-time Latin Grammy winner won an Oscar in 2005 for his song “Al Otro Lado Del Río,” from The Motorcycle Diaries. See him perform songs from his forthcoming album TARACÁ and more (November 14).

The adored indie-folk band The Mountain Goats, helmed by John Darnielle, celebrates 35 years of poignant anthems and poetic, story-driven songs. Fresh off the release of their 23rd album, Through This Fire Across from Peter Balkan, they come to Walt Disney Concert Hall to celebrate three and a half decades of brilliant music (November 24).

David Newman leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Williams’ score to the holiday classic Home Alone (November 27 & 28).

This holiday season, relive the heartwarming holiday classic Elf on a giant screen as every note of John Debney’s wonderful score is played live to picture by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in: Elf in Concert! ELF and all related characters and elements © & ™ New Line Productions, Inc. (November 28 & 29).

A recipient of Grammy awards and an Emmy nomination and spots at the Sundance Film Festival and Whitney Biennial, as well as the winner of the inaugural American Music Prize, composer and saxophonist Kamasi Washington and his band chase the spirit of jazz at Walt Disney Concert Hall (December 8).

From the candlelit chant procession to the triumphant gospel finale, Chanticleer presents a cappella arrangements of some of the greatest and most moving Christmas music from throughout the centuries. It's a holiday tradition—and an unforgettable night—when the Grammy-winning “orchestra of voices” comes to town (December 16).

Ring in the season at Walt Disney Concert Hall with the Holiday Sing-Along! Join in song with hundreds of fellow revelers—plus a jazz combo, a choir, and the pipe organ—for this joyous annual tradition (December 19).

For four decades, the Japanese group KODO has shown off the extraordinary emotional and artistic range of the traditional taiko drum on stages around the world. The group returns in 2027 with their all-new performance, “Luminance,” for an evening of music that pulses along to the beat of their collective drumming (January 27).

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Miles Davis’ birth, all-star musicians come together for one night only to celebrate the man and play some of the most mind-expanding and influential music ever composed (February 19).

LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock takes the stage for a recital program drawn from his legendary catalogue (March 26).

The multi-award-winning Bernadette Peters performs celebrated selections from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman, among others, in an intimate evening at Walt Disney Concert Hall (May 29).

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ORGAN RECITALS

Organ recitals will showcase incredible artists on Walt Disney Concert Hall’s striking Frank Gehry-designed organ, famously nicknamed “Hurricane Mama” by Terry Riley, in performances that highlight its power and versatility.

The award-winning organist Lucile Dollat, celebrated for her remarkable grasp of French music from the 16th century to the contemporary era, makes her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut (October 25).

Organist Clark Wilson presents a haunting score for John S. Robertson’s 1920 Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, starring John Barrymore on Halloween (October 31).

Organist Michael Hey, best known for his performances at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Madison Square Garden during Pope Francis’ only visit to the US, now brings his exceptional talents to Los Angeles for his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut (January 10).

Championed for his interpretations of classical favorites, Notre-Dame de Paris’ organist Olivier Latry returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall (March 7).

Organist Nathaniel Gumbs honed his musical craft learning to play by ear in his Baptist church in the Bronx, sneaking in on Saturday nights to teach himself how to play the church’s organ. Now as Director of Chapel Music at Yale University, Gumbs champions traditional spirituals, underperformed Black composers and more–see and hear what happens when he returns to play Walt Disney Concert Hall’s mighty 6,134-pipe organ (May 16).



YOLA, SYMPHONIES FOR YOUTH/SCHOOLS AND LA PHIL ﻿

﻿NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERTS

The LA Phil will present its annual Symphonies for Youth programs for families and young people throughout the Walt Disney Concert Hall season on select Saturday mornings at 11am (January 9 & 16, February 20 & 27, April 17 & 24).

The April 17 & 24 programs will feature a brand-new work by composer Carlos Simon. Inspired by Benjamin Britten’s The Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra–a colorful and exciting introduction to the instrument families–Simon’s work will be paired with narration from spoken word artist Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

Through its Neighborhood Concerts, the LA Phil brings world-class music directly into local communities, offering free performances in community spaces, such as schools and cultural centers, across Los Angeles County. These concerts reflect the orchestra’s deep commitment to accessibility and cultural engagement, ensuring that live music remains an essential and inclusive part of Los Angeles’ vibrant artistic landscape. The LA Phil will present free concerts across Los Angeles County, including performances in Rowland Heights, South Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, Southeast Los Angeles and Lancaster.

The Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center (BYC) marks its fifth anniversary during the 2026/27 season, with a celebration planned for October 17. Located in Inglewood, the BYC houses the YOLA at Inglewood program and offers space for music educators to come together, share ideas, and learn from one another. It also serves as a cultural resource and community hub for the city of Inglewood. BYC was made possible by a leadership gift from Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen.

YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) has provided free, high-quality music instruction to thousands of young musicians from historically marginalized communities for the past 19 years. The program has offered life-changing opportunities, including performances at the Super Bowl (2016, 2022) and collaborations with globally celebrated artists such as Coldplay, Billie Eilish and Carlos Vives.