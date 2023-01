Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963, making 2023 their 60th anniversary. They will be opening the anniversary season with "Other Desert Cities" by Jon Robin Baitz. The play made its Broadway debut in November 2011 and was a finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

A story about Brooke Wyeth who returns home to Palm Springs after a six-year absence to celebrate Christmas with her parents, her brother and her aunt. Brooke announces that she is about to publish a memoir dredging up a pivotal and tragic event in the family's history - a wound they don't want re-opened. In effect, she draws a line in the sand and dares them all to cross it.

"This is one of the best written American plays in the past 20 years. A finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer, it explores issues of family loyalty and secrecy against the political and social issues of America from the late 60s forward. Indeed, viewers of a certain age may recognize a similarity to real events from the era of student protests of the late 1960s and early 1970s. While a younger audience may relate to the play's exploration of generational departures from previously held values and beliefs. While comedy is a favorite TP offering, serious probing dramas are a needed counterweight for any audience." - Phil Bartolf, President of Theatre Palisades

Jon Robin Baitz (PLAYWRIGHT) Jon is a two time Pulitzer Prize finalist as well as a Guggenheim, American Academy of Arts and Letters, and National Endowment for the Arts Fellow. His play Other Desert Cities opened Off-Broadway at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (Lincoln Center) in New York on January 13, 2011, starring Stockard Channing, Linda Lavin, Stacy Keach, Thomas Sadoski and Elizabeth Marvel. The production transferred to Broadway, opened at the Booth Theatre on November 3, 2011, with Judith Light replacing Lavin and Rachel Griffiths replacing Marvel.

The Cast: Holly Sidell leads the cast as Brooke (Winner of 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival's Best of Broadwater and Nominee for Broadway World's Best Solo Show with original solo show, "Deconstructing Holly"); Michele Schultz as Polly (returning after appearing in TP's "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club", nominate for Best Performer by Broadway World for "London Suite"); Richard Johnson as Lyman (Director, Producer and Actor at The Malibu Playhouse, CoFounder of Malibu Stage Company & Malibu Summerstage. TP debut.); Amy Goddard as Silda (Ellen in "Nathan For You", 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellowship semi-finalist with her screenplay "You Know You Love Me"); Levente Tarr as Trip (returning after appearing in TP's Harvey)

Creative Team: Sherman Wayne (Set and Lighting Design), Maria O'Connor (Property Designer), Martha Hunter, Laura Goldstein & Maria O'Connor (Costume Design Team), Susan Stangl (Sound Designer), Manfred Hofer (Program Designer), Joanne Reich (Graphic Designer), Joy Daunis (Photographer)

Theatre Palisades was founded in 1963 by three television writers; Ken Rosen, Sheldon Stark, and Jacquie Chester. They wanted to produce original plays, starting with their own scripts. By 1967, Theatre Palisades had become a community theatre. In November, 1988, just in time for the 25th anniversary of the group, Theatre Palisades opened the new 125 seat theatre, which was named Pierson Playhouse, in honor of Lelah and J. Townley Pierson who had not only generously donated the property but also contributed extensively to the Building Fund.

The current busy schedule of Theatre Palisades includes five major productions with a run of 18 performances per production. TPYouth produces two shows a year by children for a total of 13 performances a year. The theater also offers chamber music concerts, special shows and membership meetings. Theatre Palisades also hosts many Palisades Historical Society presentations throughout the year. Theatre Palisades offers all events at reasonable prices and has a supportive subscription base and a faithful audience. Theatre Palisades is membership and subscriber driven. They have continuously produced high quality live performances for the past 60 years.

Theatre Palisades Covid-19 policy requires ticket holders to wear masks and to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Exemption offered for guests who need a reasonable accommodation for medical reasons or due to sincerely held religious belief.

OTHER DESERT CITIES opens at 8 pm on Friday, January 13th an runs at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 pm on Sundays through February 18th.

Theatre Palisades is located at 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.

Tickets are $22 and available online at theatrepalisades.org.