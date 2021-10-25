OPERA UCLA to Present Virtual Livestream World Premiere of CESARE, CHILD OF NIGHT

OPERA UCLA will present the virtual livestream World Premiere of Cesare, Child of Night from composer and film/TV orchestrator Jonathan Beard (Respect, King Richard, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and The Mandalorian) on Sunday, October 31 at 11:00 PM EDT (8:00 PM PDT), presented by UCLA's Herb Alpert School of Music.

With a libretto by Michael Cramer (City College of New York), and directed by Emmy-nominated editor and director Stewart Schill (American Crime Story), Cesare, Child of Night is a one-act electroacoustic opera based on the 1920 German silent horror film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari - acclaimed by film critic Roger Ebert as "the first true horror film" and by film reviewer Danny Peary as "cinema's first cult film and a precursor for arthouse films."

Cesare is infused with a number of broad musical interests pulled into one whole, including early 20th century modernist and cabaret elements, contemporary sound design, cinematic DNA, asymmetric electronic grooves, and adventurous orchestration, all percolating within the long and rich operatic tradition. The opera contains subtle "signifiers" from music of that era combined with contemporary operatic techniques and sound design, bringing electronic instruments into the mix with the acoustic ensemble.

Director Schill has drawn on footage from the original Cabinet of Dr. Caligari silent film, re-edited to accompany the revised narrative, while creatively intercutting with a series of fifteen original paintings by artist Sufia Sadaf that depict each of the opera's tableaus.

Performers will include distinguished OPERA UCLA alumni Joanna Lynn-Jacobs and Thomas Segen, along with several UCLA professors including Michael Dean, Antonio Lysy, Movses Pogossian and Mike Shapiro.

The virtual event will be free and open to the public, at https://schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/event/cesare-child-of-night-a-horror-opera-based-on-the-cabinet-of-dr-caligari, and includes a panel moderated by Peter Kazaras, Director of OPERA UCLA.