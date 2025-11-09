New Musical LABOR OF LOVE Premieres with Staged Reading in Pasadena

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Love, lies, and the American dream collide in Labor of Love, a hilarious and timely new musical will have a staged reading premiere in Pasadena presented by Con Ganas and Blind Toe Productions.

The staged reading is on Saturday, November 8 at Hi5 Agency Studio. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the reading begins at 7:30 p.m. The reading is invitation-only.

The musical is written and created by Tony Estrada, with contributing sponsor Art Crush LA. Lyrics and music are written by Nerris Nevarez-Nassiri, and the show is co-written by Nevarez-Nassiri and Patti Vasquez.

The staged reading is directed by Sylvia Cervantes Blush, with musical direction by Mikey Gibson. Yaesol Jeong is the stage manager, MJ Rojas is the assistant stage manager, and Alexander Tom is the music supervisor and responsible for piano and vocal arrangements.

Estrada is the executive producer, with Brooklyn Sample and Melanie Lee also producing.

The show is about Jorge, a starry-eyed dreamer, who crosses the border into America illegally from Mexico, when a spotlight hits him (or is that a border patrol helicopter?). In pursuit of the American Dream, his optimism and his unflinchingly positive outlook give him a lyrical energy as he struggles to find any sort of hospitality in America.

As he works the estate of the republican Presidential candidate, Senator White, as a day laborer with his resentful cousin, Miguel, he spots Holly White, the Senator's daughter and campaign manager, who is desperate to get back in the campaign's good graces after releasing a racist commercial that sent their poll numbers into a tailspin. Searching for something, someone, to get them back, Holly decides to use the charismatic Jorge as a vessel to gain support for the Latino vote — a rags-to-riches embodiment of the American (Public Relations) Dream.

Jorge's honesty and infatuation with an idealized country he barely knows make him an overnight sensation, and "Jorgie Boy Mania" sweeps the nation. He finds himself on the late-night talk shows, magazine covers, and promotional tacos - the premonition of the American Dream he has created for himself. As Jorge's star rises, he finds himself at a crossroads: falling deeper in love with Holly, much to the chagrin (or not) of Jorge's Mama and Holly's opportunistic political strategist of a fiancée, Devin, and living a life that is expected of a traditional "good Mexican". With Jorge moving closer and closer to the American Dream, and Holly helping her father get one step closer to fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming president by going against her moral compass, the two would-be lovers are left to wonder, what does it really mean to build a life all your own in America?

Labor of Love is a biting, heartfelt, and hilarious exploration of identity, image, and the blurred line between politics and performance.

The cast includes Chris Blonski as Miguel, Chris Gutierrez as Jorge, James Lemire as Senator White, Tanya De Leon as Mama, Chloe Oloren as Holly, and George Vagujhelyi as Devin. The ensemble includes Juliana Lustenader, Eevie Perez, Malikah Pinder, and Kennedy Porter.