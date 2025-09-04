New Musical Concept EP TWO CROWNS Brings Eleanor of Aquitaine's Story To Life

Audio brought to you by:

Songwriters Leah Ashton, Nina Kasuya, and Molli McIlvaine have announced the release of their concept EP for the original musical Two Crowns, a sweeping historical drama inspired by the extraordinary life of Eleanor of Aquitaine-the only woman to be crowned queen of both France and England.

The first single, "Our Love Will Be a Light," was released August 19, 2025. The song is an upbeat celebration of love and a promise of hope, dedicated to the creators' supportive families and vibrant community of friends who helped make the project possible.

Set in the Middle Ages, Two Crowns reimagines Eleanor's story with bold emotional depth and musical richness. While inspired by true history, the show takes creative liberties to explore Eleanor's political brilliance, pro-humanity values, and her enduring influence on diplomacy, culture, and royal succession. At its heart, the musical shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked community of women who stood beside Eleanor-friends, allies, and confidantes who helped shape the course of history.

The Two Crowns EP features six original tracks:

"Our Love Will Be a Light" (celebratory, energetic) "As If It Never Happened" (feisty, upbeat) "War No More" (bold, anthemic) "Born to Be Free" (poignant, cathartic) "Goodnight My Love" (melancholic, reflective) "Two Crowns" (grooving, soulful)

With its blend of soulful ballads, stirring anthems, and character-driven storytelling, Two Crowns offers a fresh, resonant take on a legendary figure whose courage and vision still inspire today.

Release Dates:

Single: "Our Love Will Be a Light" - August 19, 2025

Full Concept EP: Two Crowns - September 16, 2025

