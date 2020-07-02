New HARMAN Live Workshops Announced

HARMAN Professional Solutions today announced the addition of 10 free Live Workshops available for registration.

Available workshops, scheduled through the middle of July, feature lighting or audio experts who have extensive industry knowledge and experience working with various artists including Bob Seger, DJ Khaled, Enrique Iglesias, Janet Jackson, Linkin Park, Mötley Crüe, Pitbull and many others.

The workshops now open for registration include:

July 2-Basic Introduction to Martin P3 with Wouter Verlinden

July 7-Performance Manager 2.x Advanced with Juan Soothill

July 8-Performance Manager Applications for Concerts & Festivals with Juan Soothill

July 9-P3: Ask the Experts with Wouter Verlinden and Bjoern Stolt

July 9-Cambiando la tecnología en el Sonido

July 10-Audio Engineering: Setting up a Vocal Template for Recording Sessions with Tiffany "Delilah" Miranda

July 13-Fixintogetmixin: How to Build Your Best Mix! (Part 1) with Brad Divens

July 14-Rightsizing Esports: Technical Solutions from Schools to Stadia with Cameron O'Neill

July 15-Fixintogetmixin: How to Build Your Best Mix! (Part 2) with Brad Divens

July 16- The Quality of Light with Brad Schiller



Over 75 Live Workshops have been conducted since the program's introduction and are now available at HARMAN Professional's new online training platform. Workshops include 'Mixing Tips from Clubs to Stadiums,' 'Lighting Design for Club Level Touring' and 'Network Design: It's Effective in a Top Down Approach.' Many more sessions are in production for release in the coming months, so be sure to visit https://pro.harman.com/lp/learning-sessions to learn more and register early.

