New Film ALEMANIA To Have Screening At Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles

Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA), along with the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles and the Consulate General of Argentina in Los Angeles, is celebrating women filmmakers with a special screening of the coming-of-age drama film "Alemania," a story about a young woman, a 16-year-old teenager, who dreams of escaping her challenging home life. This film is part of LACLA's Cine Nueva Onda (New Wave) selection.

Prior to the screening of the film, there will be a taped interview with the film's director Maria Zanetti, conducted by Guido Segal, LACLA Program Director.

The special screening of "Alemania" will take place on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm at the Mexican Consulate Theater, 2401 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057. Free RSVP https://alemania.eventbrite.com/

Alemania is an autobiographical portrait of a middle-class Argentine teenager in the 1990s. Immersed in an unstable family dynamic, she fantasizes about freedom and autonomy through a study trip to Germany, which might or might not be the path to real happiness.

Film synopsis: Lola, a sassy yet good-hearted 16-year-old teenager, needs to perform at school if she wants to convince her parents to let her spend a semester in Germany, an experience that, in her mind, represents liberation from family dynamics and excitement. However, her parents, who are preoccupied with her older sister's mental health issues, face financial and emotional issues that might endanger Lola's dreams. As tensions strain her relationship with family and friends, Lola becomes more determined to travel; seeking out new experiences that she hopes will provide her with a fresh perspective on herself and her circumstances.

Alemania

Screening will include English subtitles.

Director: María Zanetti

Scriptwriter | María Zanetti

Screenplay | Maria Zanetti

Country | Argentina

Co-production countries |Spain

Year | 2023

Completion date | May, 2023

Genre | Drama

Run Time| 87 minutes

Original Language | Spanish

Secondary Language |: Some words or phrases in German

Cast: Maite Aguilar (Lola), Miranda De la Serna (Julieta), María Ucedo (Sandra), Walter Jakob (Esteban)

Original Score |Sergio de la Puente Music: Suarez 'Tarde de cansancio', Virus 'Polvos de una relación' -, Charly García 'Hablando a tu corazón', Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart 'Sonata Facile N°16 Kv 545', 'Menuet sur le non d´Haydn - Joseph Maurice Ravel

The program is curated by Guido Segal, who is a screenwriter, LACLA Program Manager, film professor, and programmer. Segal has worked on various films and TV shows in his native Argentina, as well as in Spain, Finland, Austria, and the United States, where he currently resides. In 2014, he was selected as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival. His impressive background includes collaborations with Disney, Telemundo, and Anonymous Content, among others. He teaches screenwriting at UCLA and collaborates with the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and the Film Noir Foundation.

Funding is from the Diaz-Martinez Family Foundation, the Felix Orona Accountancy Corporation and the many individuals who contribute to LACLA's Programs.

Comments