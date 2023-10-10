New Arts' AIR CONDITIONING Comes to West Hollywood This Weekend

The event is on Saturday, October 14th from 5-9pm.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

Tickets are on sale now for the New Arts Foundation's next event, "Air Conditioning," which takes place on Saturday, October 14th from 5-9pm at the historic Great Hall complex in West Hollywood, with additional programming on Friday and Sunday.

"Air Conditioning" is curated by Greg Jenkins, whose freewheeling shows can sometimes present as conceptual theater, a platform to tug at the normative threads of the art world. The show features never-before-seen performances by Siena Foster-Soltis, Punitive Worm, Catherine Menard, Zengyi Zhao, and others. Foster-Soltis - who trades in confrontation and veiled confession - recently delivered "Contrition Pageant" to a sold-out Elysian Theater and returns to New Arts after last year's "High as the Sky." Punitive Worm - a joint project from Nikki Ochoa and Mas Guerrero, often joined by 20 or more players - showed earlier this year at 2220 Arts + Archives and ought to bring a dose of madcap physical poetry (and a bit of anarchy, too).

In addition to the theatrical elements, "Air Conditioning" contains sculpture, painting, and video installation from artists including Ross Edward Doyle, ann haeyoung, Max Harper, Vanessa Holyoak & Antoine Chesnais, Christine Yerie Lee, Catherine Menard, Antonio Okun, Liz Quezada-Lee, malavika rao, and Yanbin Zhao.

"Air Conditioning" is funded in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood, and 10% of ticket sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a West Hollywood-based mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

New Arts is a nonprofit arts project and persona known for its uninhibited events that challenge institutional norms.



Recommended For You