NOT HERE RIGHT NOW Announces Debut at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Not Here Right Now...the Hilariously Touching Tale of a Tall Man in Tight Spaces Finding Clarity and Avoiding A Quarter-Life Crisis in Southeast Asia, All While Wearing Strappy-Velcro Sandals (Except to the Wedding of the Century) is showing at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 20th, 27th and 28th at the Broadwater Theater.

Tired of the monotony of New York City corporate life, Royce Bable, an ambitious 20-something, trades in his promising New York City media research career for a one-way ticket to Southeast Asia. We see a reflection of ourselves in Royce's journey as he takes the audience on an eight country adventure toward self-discovery.

The one-man show aims to inspire diverse audiences to take meaningful and fulfilling risks to achieve happiness. Written and performed by Royce Bable, the show is based on real experiences that took place throughout his inspiring journey from corporate citizen to world traveler. We meet the characters who helped him find more of himself along the way, and learn that sometimes being present means being "not here right now."

"We want to challenge people to dare to do something different, and discover not only who they are, but who they want to be," says Bable.

The Atlanta-based production is a recipient of the Fringe Scholarship, aimed to expand and diversify the pool of artists producing work at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and was originally funded via Kickstarter. In a time where the theatre world is vying for the attention of a younger generation, Not Here Right Now, targets millennials head-on; written by a millennial for millennials.

The piece will play on the following dates: Thursday, June 20th at 10pm, Thursday, June 27th at 8pm, Friday June 28th at 6pm at The Broadwater Theatre Second Stage.

Buy tickets at www.nothererightnowshow.com





