NO To Have US Premiere In June At Hollywood Fringe Festival

By special invitation, after winning the Hollywood Fringe Exchange Award to perform at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, “NO” will have its US Premiere opening June 22, 2025. From award winning international creator and performer Annalisa Limardi.

NO is a performance that explores the difficulty of defining one's personal and intimate boundaries. On stage, a performer faces the demands of the outside world, embodied by a microphone—a symbol, a medium, and an amplifier of speech—but she is also its victim. The microphone turns questions into demands that expect no answer, harassing her both verbally and physically. She finds the strength to act the moment she allows herself to rebel, taking control of it, and becoming a subject who makes her voice heard.

Annalisa Limardi is an Italian performer and author whose work explores the intersection of movement, language, and sound. She began her artistic journey at the Contemporary Dance Course of the Civica Scuola di Teatro Paolo Grassi in Milan, where she immersed herself in a range of techniques and developed a personal approach to movement through in-depth physical research.

After graduating in 2018, she moved to Florence to pursue acting, enrolling in the two-year Orazio Costa Acting Course at Teatro della Pergola. Since 2020, she has worked professionally as an actress, performing on various stages across Italy.

Alongside her work as a performer, Limardi developed a growing interest in authorship, which led her to create her first original work, No, in 2024. This multidisciplinary piece combines contemporary dance, rhymed text, and the interplay between recorded voice and electronic music. No has been met with critical acclaim and has received several awards both in Italy and abroad, including the Hollywood Fringe Exchange Award.

Her artistic research focuses on the structural dynamics of power in society, with particular attention to the condition of the feminine. Through her work, she seeks to challenge dominant narratives and create new spaces for reflection and expression.

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES – 35 minutes

Sunday, June 22, 2025 – 1:00 PM

Friday, June 27, 2025 – 5:30 PM

Sunday, June 29, 2025 – 4:30 PM

VENUE

Eastwood Performing Arts Center (Main Space)

1089 N Oxford Ave

Ticket Prices

$10.00

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC

