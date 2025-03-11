NIC & DESI: BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD Comes to Catalina Jazz Club and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Winners of the BroadwayWorld Award for Best Duo Show in NYC Cabaret, Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar will bring their acclaimed show Nic & Desi: Broadway to Hollywood to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, April 10, at 8:30pm; Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco on Friday, April 25, at 8pm; and The Purple Room in Palm Springs on Saturday, May 3, at 8pm.



Each with an impressive resume of Broadway and theatrical credits including Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites you to an intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join them for an evening out-of-this-world vocals and delightful choreography, harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood with a modern twist. This award-winning couple promises an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.



Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman's celebrated revival of Oklahoma! (also understudying the role of Will Parker), and returned to the Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar Hugh Jackman. Dromard went on to earn much praise as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. Also on Broadway, he starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and as Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple threat.



Desirée Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, standing by for the role of Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in iconic roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name just a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation, including on 30 Rock, Glee, and CSI: NY.

Tickets

Admission at Catalina Jazz Club ranges from $35–$50. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.



Admission at Feinstein's is $59. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.feinsteinssf.com. Feinstein's at the Nikko is located at 222 Mason Street in San Francisco, 94102.



Admission at The Purple Room ranges from $45–$50. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 8pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to www.PurpleRoomPalmSprings.com. The Purple Room is located inside Club Trinidad Resort at 1900 E. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs, 92264.

