NATAS Announces Call For Scholarship Entries

The Foundation of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the call for entries for the Foundation's 2021 Scholarship Programs.

"Supporting the future of our industry is a critical pillar of the NATAS mission," said Melinda Roeder Skrbin, Chair, NATASFS Committee. "Year after year our judges continue to be impressed with the talent and professionalism of the high school seniors who enter this scholarship contest and we are looking forward to another successful year of entries."

"This year, we are very happy to welcome WeVidIt as an Official Sponsor of the NATAS Foundation Scholarships (NATASFS) and as the Official Submission Platform of the NATASFS Scholarships," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO NATAS.

"WeVidIt is excited to partner with NATAS to further promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the entertainment industry for the next generation," said Matthew Sherwood, Ph.D, WeVidIt CEO. "Through WeVidIt's data insights and technology tools, this partnership will further empower the creator and entertainment industry professional."

"The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Science is excited to introduce several new scholarships this year," said Doug Mummert, Chairman, NATAS Foundation.

"We welcome with gratitude, our newest donor, the McKenzie Family and are proud to have them as part of our family of generous supporters. We want to thank all of our donors for the scholarships they fund which support and encourage the future generations of leaders in our craft and industry."

"It is our honor to participate with the Academy in helping make the dreams of young people come true by achieving an education in our industry," said David McKenzie, President, Associated Television International. "It's our hope they will pass this forward by helping others through education that will lead to more kindness and understanding in an ever-changing time."

These are the distinguished national scholarships awarded to outstanding high school seniors planning to pursue television-related baccalaureate degrees:

THE LINDA GIANNECCHINI MEMORIAL TRUSTEES SCHOLARSHIP ($20,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

THE MCKENZIE FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP ($20,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who demonstrates a financial need or hardship. The recipient must be enrolled in an accredited college program that is at least two years. The award will be distributed as $10,000 per year for two years. The need-based scholarship requires applicants to submit a "Statement of Need" and a FAFSA as proof of financial need. All applicants should have an Expected Family Contribution of $5,000 or less and be eligible for a federal Pell grant to be considered for this scholarship.

THE DOUGLAS W. MUMMERT SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry, who has made a positive impact through community service.

THE JIM MCKAY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in sports television. The Jim McKay Memorial Scholarship honors sportscaster Jim McKay (1921-2008) and was established in 2009 by the HBO, CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX networks. It is presented at the Sports Emmy Awards each year.

THE Mike Wallace MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in television journalism. Funded by a grant from CBS News in honor of longtime correspondent Mike Wallace (1918-2012) and presented each year at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

THE UNIVISION NATAS SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a Hispanic or Latino student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry.

THE NATAS INCLUSION SCHOLARSHIP ($10,000): Awarded to a student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry who identifies as black, indigenous, or a person of color.

