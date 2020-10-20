Musical Theatre West Presents Benefit Concert With Mel Collins

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert takes place Friday, October 23 at 7pm (PDT) and will be available until midnight.

Musical Theatre West will present an online benefit concert with Mel Collins. The concert takes place Friday, October 23 at 7pm (PDT) and will be available until midnight.

Mel Collins seen in MTW's Little Shop of Horrors and the Reiner Staged Readings of As Thousands Cheer and Do Re Mi, gives us an evening of jazz standards and surprises while celebrating the women who made these songs memorable.

It's time to sit back with your favorite cocktail and enjoy such classics as "Skylark," "My Romance," and "The Way You Look Tonight."

An Encore Broadcast will take place on Wednesday, October 28 at 3pm (PDT) and will be available until midnight.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://musical.org/ktloconcerts/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You