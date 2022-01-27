Music and Dance Duo Performs Family Show in Malibu This Weekend

Family-friendly, motion-motivated dance and music duo Collision of Rhythm comes to Pepperdine University in Malibu on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults, $20 for youth 17 and under, and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting the event page. More information about Collision of Rhythm is available at collisionofrhythm.com.

Collision of Rhythm is a duo comprised of tap-dancing classical virtuoso Aaron Williams, and beatbox-juggling keynote speaker Bronkar Lee. They have worked with companies like GoPro, Coca Cola, and Google, and have been featured on the Tonight Show, America's Got Talent, and Super Bowl commercials. Both have achieved Internet fame with "rhythmic" viral videos - Aaron, through his virtuosic rendition of Mario on Marimba (over 30 million views), and Bronkar, as the Beatbox Dad, through a video of him beatboxing with his son (over 144 million views).

Though there are only two of them, they fill the stage as a 12-person ensemble would, moving from instrument to instrument with a high level of skill and diversity. What's created is a richly explosive experience like nothing else out there - rhythm-centered, but also full of melodic movement and dynamic depth. With drumming, tap dancing, rhythmic juggling, marimba, piano, saxophone, flute and so much more, the show has been described as "Stomp meets Blue Man meets Cirque du Soleil." The pure joy that music and rhythm has instilled within these two humans is extended to every audience member throughout the performance. Between choreographed musical pieces, there is audience interaction, humor, and personal stories that make this show all at once captivating, inspiring, and flat-out extraordinary.

Aaron and Bronkar first performed together onstage in a completely improvised moment during a TEDx event in Hollywood in 2013. They met backstage and knew they were musical soul brothers. Since then, they've performed entertainment shows, led educational outreach workshops, and given keynotes on collaboration and teamwork all across the U.S.

Aaron Williams is a virtuosic tap dancing multi-instrumentalist, trained in classical music, jazz, and rudimental percussion technique. He achieved Internet fame with his viral video, Mario on Marimba, which has received millions of views on Youtube, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites. He appeared in Coca Cola's "America the Beautiful" campaign which aired during the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony. He is the composer of "Jazzy Note Blocks," the music behind Note Blocks - AVM Shorts Episode 5, which has racked up nearly 70 million views on YouTube.

In addition to his online and commercial successes, Williams is a world-class music educator. He holds Level 3 Certification in Orff Schulwerk pedagogy, and he has presented teacher training workshops for AOSA, KIPP Schools, CMEA (California Music Education Association), and several colleges and universities. He is a recipient of the ACEMM Winter Spotlight Award, which is granted for outstanding work in learning communities utilizing music and movement. Williams has done extensive work as a Band Director, Private Lessons Instructor, and Music Specialist for students ranging in age from 2 to 92.

Bronkar Lee is a musician, producer, and keynote speaker whose unique background includes touring Europe as ringmaster to a world-renowned circus, appearing with Jay Leno on the Tonight Show, and beatboxing with his son in a viral video that received over 144 Million views. He's performed around the globe for companies including Disney, YouTube, Facebook, as well as in Madison Square Garden.

Lee plays 42 instruments and counting (including drums, saxophone, guitar, and Native American flute) which he's incorporated into live performances and presentations for over 20 years. He has produced multiple theater shows, and he also founded the Set Your Tone Summit in Atlanta, Georgia (a full-day experience of live music and Ted-talk style presentations from various thought leaders). He serves as the current President for the Georgia National Speakers' Association, and he collaborated with his wife Cyndi Harvell Lee to write the book BAM: Bold Achievement Method, which outlines their six-step process for accelerated learning.