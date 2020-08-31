Michelle Danner Acting Studio Announces Online Acting Classes

Michelle Danner Acting School will offer live online interactive acting classes at reduced rate valid through September 5.

Michelle Danner Acting School will offer live online interactive acting classes at reduced rate valid through September 5th.

Acting Techniques - Work On Film And Tv Auditions & Prepare To Work In The Industry

Gain confidence in front of the camera and build all the skills you need to launch your acting career.

Learn all the best acting techniques when working on comedic to dramatic material. Learn to make powerful acting choices, listening and answering in the moment as you fully commit to your acting partner and your objective in the scene. Techniques are based on Stella Adler, Meisner, Uta Hagen, Stanislavski.

You will receive comedic or dramatic to work on and prepare for class every week via email.

Saturday 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Julian Henning September 5th - 2 spots

Saturday 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Julian September 5th - 3 spots left

Sunday 11:30 am - 1:30 pm (PST Los Angeles Time) with Julian Henning September 6th - 3 spots left

Sunday 12:30pm - 2:00pm (PST Los Angels Time) with Derek Reid September 6th - 2 spots left

Mondays 6pm - 8pm (PST Los Angeles Time) or Friday 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm (PST Los Angeles Time)

Cost: $250 for 4 weeks - $400 for 8 weeks of classes Click here to reserve your spot and pay. Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by zoom. Once you have paid please email which class you have chosen so we can add you to the class.

Learn Self Taping Audition Technique

Every actor needs to know how to self tape.The ability to self-tape an audition has allowed actors from anywhere in the country and the world to be considered for projects that are casting in Hollywood and else where.

Each week you will be given a selection of scenes and genres to shoot and share with your online class.

Mondays 6pm - 8pm (PST Los Angeles Time) Cost: $250 for 4 weeks - $400 for 8 weeks. Once you have paid please email which class you have chosen so we can add you to the class. Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by zoom. Click here to reserve your spot and pay

Breaking into Hollywood: The Business of Acting - ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Learn how you can submit for a film and TV part from anywhere in the country and the world to be considered for projects that are casting in Hollywood and else where.

This intensive gives you the road map to learning how you can work in the industry as an actor and gives you the tools you need to break into Hollywood. By the end of this class you will understand how to market yourself and you will understand the agent process, and how to begin to audition. It can take years for an actor that is new to "the business" to learn the ins and outs, and the do's and don'ts of the industry. This class is for actors who need an agent; who are trying to get to the next level; who are unsatisfied with the amount of auditions they are getting; and who have an agent but need to book work. An Interactive Workshop That Answers Your Questions: How to get a headshot and show reel that stands out, How to get into SAG-AFTRA, How to create a resume that gets you called in, How to find agents, managers, lawyers, and publicists, How to get work without an Agent, How casting works, How to develop an individualized strategy for your career!!

October 4th Sunday from 10am - 1pm for $100. Once you have paid please email which class you have chosen so we can add you to the class.Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by zoom. Click here to reserve your spot and pay

Improvisation Workout - online interactive class

Get out of your own head through fun improvisational games and exercises. Discover characters you never knew you could play by being thrown into situations where you don't have time to think.

Monday 11 am - 1 pm

The 4-week program is now $250 (regularly $300) and our 8-week program is now $400 (regularly $500). Once you have paid please email which class you have chosen so we can add you to the class. Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by zoom. Click here to reserve your spot and pay.

Learn how to end Anxiety To manifest your full potential

- Act on the motivational message behind your anxiety.

- Address the cognitive, biochemical and structural aspects of anxiety to experience immediate and long term results.

- End anxiety by tapping into your inner wisdom to discover your true path in life.

- Experience proven tools and techniques to rewire the brain so that a new normal can be achieved.

- Build your own anxiety relief toolkit choosing from ancient practices proven throughout the millennia.

Saturdays from 3pm - 5pm (PST -- Los Angeles Time)

Cost: $250 for 4 weeks - $400 for 8 weeks

Learn how to deliver a memorable and engaging self tape and stand out from hundreds of submissions.

Learn how to catch the casting directors attention within 30 second.

Learn everything you need to know regarding the technical side of self taping including the best equipments to use.

Learn what your best angle is in front of the camera.

Once you have paid please email which class you have chosen so we can add you to the class..Click here to reserve your spot and pay

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You