Michael Gribble & Friends In A VERY GRIBBLE LA CHRISTMAS To Play The Hotel Cafe

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hotel Cafe will present Michael Gribble & Friends in A VERY GRIBBLE LA CHRISTMAS on December 7, 2025 at 7pm.

Los Angeles-based songwriter for film and television Michael Gribble will return with his Reindeer Band for a holiday program that will include new original material and updated interpretations of familiar songs. This year, the group will appear in both Los Angeles and New York for two concert engagements.

The performance will feature John Krause (Hadestown on Broadway, Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl), Juliette Goglia (NCIS, I Can See Your Voice), Leianna Weaver (The Little Mermaid), Mady Dever (of the band Devers), César Velasco (A Summer in Madtown), Graham Byrne (Rock & Roll Style Comedy), Charlie Lindberg, Victoria Rice, Maddie Bourgeois, Kirin Ramanathan, Seth Holt, and Jason Yamamoto. The Reindeer Band will include Michael Gribble on piano, Sebastian Son on guitars, Celisse Tan on bass, Liam Wallace on drums, and Maya Hoss on saxophone.

Michael’s “Michael Gribble & Friends” series has previously featured John Krause (Hadestown), Kyla Stone (The Great Gatsby), CJ Eldred (& Juliet), Mackenzie Lesser-Roy (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Elyse Bell (Queens), Kyle Dalsimer (American Psycho), Juliette Goglia (I Can See Your Voice), César Velasco (A Summer in Madtown), Mady Dever (of the band Devers), and others. The concerts have been presented at Los Angeles venues including The Hotel Cafe and Genghis Cohen. As a performing musician, Gribble has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Regarding Gribble’s songwriting for “The Butterflies of Love,” Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz said Michael did “a fantastic job,” and noted that the “title song is beautifully woven throughout the score and then called back perfectly.”

The Hotel Cafe has presented live music for more than two decades and has hosted early appearances by artists including Adele, Katy Perry, The Lumineers, Billie Eilish, Ed SHeeran, Leon Bridges, Mumford & Sons, Sara Bareilles, and others.