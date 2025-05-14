Meet The Cast Of CRAZYTOWN A New Diversity Showcase From Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Studio For Performing Arts Los Angeles will present a special live performance of Crazytown by Jonathan Rand on Saturday, May 17 at 3:00pm at Upstairs at El Centro Theatre, followed by an exclusive LA Creatives Industry Mixer.

This production is part of the studio’s celebrated Diversity Scholarship Program, which offers actors complimentary performance training, casting access, and visibility through curated showcases in Hollywood.

The performance, co-directed by Walid Chaya and Jon Taylor, features a dynamic cast of emerging talent selected from a large pool of applicants. These rising stars were awarded full scholarships to participate in the program, which includes acting classes Los Angeles for beginners and advanced students alike, along with access to casting directors workshops Los Angeles actors rely on for career breakthroughs, plus curated sessions with acting agents and top-tier industry mentors.

Crazytown, a satirical one-act comedy by Jonathan Rand, brings to life a fictional town where everyday situations quickly unravel into hilariously heightened chaos — from an off-the-rails school debate to a police interrogation that goes spectacularly sideways. The fast-paced, comedic format provides an ideal platform for performers to showcase their range and comedic timing, and the production is presented by special arrangement with the playwright.

Cast of Crazytown:

Lauren Adlhoch

Reem Alawi

Michael M. Alva

Drina Andre

Jack Bernaz

Tiffany Chevonne

Anna Colette

Eve Cuccaro

Tommy Glodo

Todd Heughens

Rakan Hnaiti

Elena Johnson

Christian Jost

Robert Kim

John Leyson

Luke Matheis

Chiara Montali

Nelinda Palomino

Ginger Pennington

KJ Rasheed

Teddy Reis

Vinny Vega

Participants in the program train with acting coaches LA professionals recognize for high-level instruction, including personalized acting coaching Los Angeles actors use to book network TV roles and streaming projects. The studio also supports actors with PR for actors services such as branding, press opportunities, and introductions to casting professionals and decision-makers. The goal is not just performance, but long-term strategy — offering a rare bridge between acting lessons and professional results on-screen and stage.

The post-show LA Creatives Mixer will bring together casting directors, agents, producers, and directors in a relaxed setting to connect directly with the cast and audience. This networking opportunity is an extension of the studio’s mission to create industry access for diverse, underrepresented voices and to open doors for talent seeking acting agent Los Angeles representation and casting visibility.

Tickets are very limited and must be reserved in advance at studioforperformingarts.com. Seating is limited and no tickets will be sold at the door. Industry professionals may request complimentary access by emailing studioforperformingarts@gmail.com.

Studio For Performing Arts LA is a boutique acting studio known for offering both in-person and acting classes online Los Angeles actors trust to build their craft and careers. The studio hosts casting director workshops, acting classes with casting directors, and provides access to acting publicist support and tools for success. Whether you’re looking for acting coaches, professional acting lessons online, or acting classes and industry showcases in LA, the studio provides comprehensive resources to help actors move from training to booking — locally and globally.

