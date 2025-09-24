 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Mayuri Vasan to Perform Carnatic South Indian Classical Music at Sierra Madre Playhouse

The concert is set for Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 4:00 p.m..

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Mayuri Vasan to Perform Carnatic South Indian Classical Music at Sierra Madre Playhouse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present vocalist Mayuri Vasan in a program of Carnatic South Indian classical music on Sunday, October 19, at 4:00 p.m.

Vasan, an Indian-American mezzo-soprano with roots in both Eastern and Western traditions, brings her deep knowledge of one of the world’s most intricate classical music forms to the Playhouse stage.

Trained from the age of six, Vasan has performed extensively in India and internationally. Her studies include a Master of Music in Opera Performance from the University of Miami, and her work spans both Carnatic and Western repertoire.

She has performed with ensembles such as Long Beach Camerata Singers, Catalyst Chamber Ensemble, Pacific Chorale, and Tonality. Audiences may also recognize her voice from Disney’s Harmonious at Epcot and Marvel’s Ms. Marvel.

Tickets range from $12 to $35 and are available by calling 626.355.4318 or visiting sierramadreplayhouse.org. The Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.




SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

The Outsiders
88 ratings

The Outsiders
Stranger Things: The First Shadow
59 ratings

Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Mamma Mia!
39 ratings

Mamma Mia!
The Great Gatsby
85 ratings

The Great Gatsby

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos