Mayuri Vasan to Perform Carnatic South Indian Classical Music at Sierra Madre Playhouse

Sierra Madre Playhouse will present vocalist Mayuri Vasan in a program of Carnatic South Indian classical music on Sunday, October 19, at 4:00 p.m.

Vasan, an Indian-American mezzo-soprano with roots in both Eastern and Western traditions, brings her deep knowledge of one of the world’s most intricate classical music forms to the Playhouse stage.

Trained from the age of six, Vasan has performed extensively in India and internationally. Her studies include a Master of Music in Opera Performance from the University of Miami, and her work spans both Carnatic and Western repertoire.

She has performed with ensembles such as Long Beach Camerata Singers, Catalyst Chamber Ensemble, Pacific Chorale, and Tonality. Audiences may also recognize her voice from Disney’s Harmonious at Epcot and Marvel’s Ms. Marvel.

Tickets range from $12 to $35 and are available by calling 626.355.4318 or visiting sierramadreplayhouse.org. The Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

