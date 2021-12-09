Matthew Broderick, Dick Cavett & Rachel Dratch Featured on The Pack Podcast

Two-time Tony Winner Matthew Broderick, Emmy-winning legend Dick Cavett and Rachel Dratch (SNL) are featured in the latest episode of The Pack Podcast-"Two Hours Back." Benefitting The Actors Fund, The Pack Podcast, launched last year, features star-studded casts performing short audio comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack. New episodes are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org.

Performers have also included Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood, Cecily Strong, Marty Short, Stockard Channing, Renee Fleming, Annette Bening, Sarah Jessica Parker, Eva Marie Saint, Sherri Shepherd, Margaret Cho, Pamela Adlon, Mario Cantone, Renee Taylor, Marsha Mason, James Caan, Justin Long, Jackie Hoffman, Lewis Black, Pamela Adlon, Molly Shannon, Phil Rosenthal, Gina Gershon, Carol Kane, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Michal Urie, Andrea Martin, Tate Donovan, Steven Weber, Oscar Nunez, Laraine Newman, Beverly D'Angelo and many more.

Pack created the hit show Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last season. His live comedy series The Pack had been performed live in theaters in LA as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays, benefitting The Actors Fund. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen!

Through the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way.

Called a "prodigiously gifted storyteller" by the Los Angeles Times, Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway & won the Drama Desk Award in the category of "Unique Theatrical Experience." He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including the West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team."

You can access the episode and the complete season of THE PACK PODCAST at www.ThePackPodcast.org