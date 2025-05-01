Mary Chieffo Stars In Ellie Pyle's BLOOD BRIDES At Hollywood Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bespoke Plays will return to the Hollywood Fringe Festival with a tour de force solo performance from MARY CHIEFFO (Star Trek: Discovery, Girls5eva) in Blood Brides, written and directed by ELLIE PYLE (Bespoke Plays, Women of Marvel), co-produced by Laurie Goulding.

"Will these hands ne'er be clean?" Have you ever wondered what happens between Lady Macbeth's final sleepwalking scene and her off-stage death? In this provocative one-woman show, she summons the spirits of Clytemnestra, Bathsheba, and Igraine-all of whom married their husband's murderer (like Lady Macbeth's historical counterpart, Gruoch). Blood Brides weaves history and mythology into a searing meditation on marriage and murder, magic and fate, legacy and survival.

"I'm honored to inhabit these intricate, archetypal women in Blood Brides " performer Mary Chieffo said. "Their complex stories need to be told through a sharp feminist lens and Ellie has done just that with this poetic and powerful piece. I hope our audiences leave the theatre feeling more enlightened about the sacrifices all four of these women made and the legacies they left behind."

"Mary has been the perfect collaborator in developing this piece" writer/director Ellie Pyle enthused. "Part of what makes these characters timeless is how they can evolve with our own perspectives to fit our modern moment. It's been a joy to watch Mary breathe new depth and vitality into each of them with her riveting and detailed performance."

