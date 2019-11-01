Marissa Mulder Is Making Her West Coast Debut at Feinstein's at Vitello's In Los Angeles

Marissa Mulder will be performing her show " I'll Follow The Sun, the songs of John Lennon and Paul McCartney" Monday, November 18th at Feinstein's at Vitello's In Los Angeles at 8pm and Wednesday, November 20th at Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater In Fresno at 7:30pm.

The Multiple award-winning songstress digs deep into this iconic catalogue of material from infectious songs like "Penny Lane" to haunting ballads like "Julia" and "She's Leaving Home.

"Ms. Mulder sang as if the songs were torn from inside her and reduced the room to a hushed silence. Far and away the seasons best cabaret show, everything the genre can be but almost never is." Stephen Holden-NY Times

"Ms. Mulder has given us a virtual definition of what cabaret is supposed to be about, to project and amplify one's own soul through the lens of songs written by someone else." Will Friedwald - Wall Street Journal

Tickets and Info:

www.marissamulder.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/marissa-mulder-tickets-77074954263

https://rogerrockas.com/shows/categories/roger-rockas/marissa-mulder/

Check out a video of Marissa below!





