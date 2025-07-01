Mandy Patinkin, Sandra Bernhard and More Set for Carpenter Center 2025–2026 Season

Shows running from September 2025 through May 2026.
The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach has announced its 2025–2026 season lineup, spotlighting celebrated performers across music, dance, comedy, and more.
The season includes appearances by Mandy Patinkin, Sandra Bernhard, Baratunde Thurston, Melissa Errico, Noche Flamenca, Bilal, and more, with shows running from September 2025 through May 2026.
“This season is one of our finest, with an uplifting selection of shows that capture the magic of live performance and continue to reflect and celebrate the great diversity of our community,” said Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett.
Wit & Wisdom Series:
Sandra Bernhard (“Shapes and Forms,” Sep 27), Baratunde Thurston (Nov 15), and Mandy Patinkin (“Being Alive,” Feb 7).
Cabaret Series:
Melissa Errico (“The Streisand Effect,” Nov 12–13), David Burnham (“A Broadway Holiday,” Dec 17–18), Kandace Springs (“Lady in Satin,” Mar 18–19), and Benny Benack III (“The Magic of Manhattan,” May 6–7).
Dance Series:
Noche Flamenca (“Searching for Goya,” Oct 4), Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Nov 8), and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham (Dec 13).
WOW! Series:
The Peking Acrobats (Jan 17), Charo (Jan 31), and Cirque Kalabanté (Mar 21).
Sunday Afternoon Concert Series (Now at 3 PM):
British Legends (Sep 28), “Live from Laurel Canyon: Lennon & Nilsson” (Nov 9), Yacht Rock Gold Experience (Jan 25), and Hotel California: The Original Eagles Tribute (Mar 15).
Special Events:
Bilal (Cabaret Stage, Sep 12–13), David Benoit’s A Charlie Brown Christmas (Dec 6), Miles Electric Band’s Miles Davis Centennial Tribute (Jan 30), and Lucía (May 5).
Arts for Life: Community Connections:
Jarabe Mexicano (Dec 5), Versa-Style Dance Company (Mar 13), and Symphonic Jazz Orchestra (Nov 16 and Spring 2026).
Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at carpenterarts.org or by calling 562-985-7000. Discounts are available through tiered pricing and a Build Your Own Series option.
For performance schedules, subscription details, and parking info, visit www.carpenterarts.org.
