Mandy Patinkin, Sandra Bernhard and More Set for Carpenter Center 2025–2026 Season

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach has announced its 2025–2026 season lineup, spotlighting celebrated performers across music, dance, comedy, and more.

The season includes appearances by Mandy Patinkin, Sandra Bernhard, Baratunde Thurston, Melissa Errico, Noche Flamenca, Bilal, and more, with shows running from September 2025 through May 2026.

“This season is one of our finest, with an uplifting selection of shows that capture the magic of live performance and continue to reflect and celebrate the great diversity of our community,” said Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett.

Highlights Include:

Subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale at carpenterarts.org or by calling 562-985-7000. Discounts are available through tiered pricing and a Build Your Own Series option.

For performance schedules, subscription details, and parking info, visit www.carpenterarts.org.

