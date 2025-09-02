 tracker
MY DAD'S KID Comes to Beverly Hills Playhouse This Month

Performances run September 12 – October 5, 2025.

Beverly Hills Playhouse will present the world premiere stimulating drama of MY DAD'S KID by playwright Eric Toms.  Allen Barton will direct a cast of two in the sweet and witty production about complicated familial dynamics.  The show will open at Beverly Hills Playhouse September 12 – October 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale at:  www.bhplayhouse.com

Christmas week in LA, Greg— an aimless novelist moonlighting as a ride-share driver—gets a surprise visit from Pamela, his razor-sharp half-sister.

In one cramped apartment, two versions of their father collide, buried secrets surface, old grudges, quick laughs and one long-avoided truth spills out.  He's stuck; she's sprinting.  A witty, big-hearted two-hander about family, identity, reinvention and a father myth that won't stay tidy.  A funny, tender two-hander rewrites the story of family—and self.

The cast includes Nanci Kelham as Pamela and Eric Toms as Greg.

The Team

Director – Allen Barton
Producer – Mia Christou
Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel
Set Design - Mia Christou & Collin Bernsen
Stage Manager - David Bello
Publicity – SANDRA KUKER PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)




