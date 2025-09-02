MY DAD'S KID Comes to Beverly Hills Playhouse This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beverly Hills Playhouse will present the world premiere stimulating drama of MY DAD'S KID by playwright Eric Toms. Allen Barton will direct a cast of two in the sweet and witty production about complicated familial dynamics. The show will open at Beverly Hills Playhouse September 12 – October 5, 2025. Tickets are on sale at: www.bhplayhouse.com

Christmas week in LA, Greg— an aimless novelist moonlighting as a ride-share driver—gets a surprise visit from Pamela, his razor-sharp half-sister.

In one cramped apartment, two versions of their father collide, buried secrets surface, old grudges, quick laughs and one long-avoided truth spills out. He's stuck; she's sprinting. A witty, big-hearted two-hander about family, identity, reinvention and a father myth that won't stay tidy. A funny, tender two-hander rewrites the story of family—and self.

The cast includes Nanci Kelham as Pamela and Eric Toms as Greg.

The Team

Director – Allen Barton

Producer – Mia Christou

Lighting Design - Derrick McDaniel

Set Design - Mia Christou & Collin Bernsen

Stage Manager - David Bello

Publicity – SANDRA KUKER PR (Sandra Kuker-Franco)

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP